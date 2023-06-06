ALSTOM S.A: 2022/23 Universal Registration Document available

English French

6 June 2023 – Alstom's 2022/23 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 6 June 2023.



This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).



The following information is included in the 2022/23 Universal Registration Document:

the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors' reports and the management report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments, and

the presentation of the share purchase programme.

