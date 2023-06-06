Global Cellulose Nanofibers Markets 2023-2033: Producers, Capacities, Capacity Utilization, Production, Trade, Demand, Applications, Market Share, and Pricing

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the sustainable materials industry. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, cellulose nanofiber capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.
Cellulose nanofibers, also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.
Production is now at the industrial scale (mainly in Japan) with multi-ton production servicing the hygiene products, packaging, automotive, composites, medicine, textiles and plastics markets.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.
- Production volumes by region.
- Industry news 2020-2023.
- Commercialized products incorporating CNFs.
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).
- CNF applications by industry.
- Demand in tons per market, historical, current and forecast to 2033.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.
- In-depth key player profiles of 148 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
Companies profiled in the report include
- Asahi Kasei
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel
- Daiichi Kogyo
- Daio Paper
- GranBio Technologies
- Nippon Paper
- Oji Holdings
- Sugino Machine
- Seiko PMC
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers
1.2 Market outlook in 2023 and beyond
1.3 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2023
1.4 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2023
1.5 Global demand in metric tons, 2018-2033
1.6 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers
1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region
1.7.1 Japan
1.7.2 China
1.7.3 Malaysia
1.7.4 Western Europe
1.7.5 North America
1.8 Global government funding and initiatives
2 OVERVIEW OF CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
2.1 Cellulose
2.2 Other "nanocellulose" types
2.2.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals
2.2.2 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)
2.2.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
2.3 Properties
2.4 Feedstocks
2.5 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers
2.6 Synthesis and Production methods
2.6.1 Acid hydrolysis
2.6.2 TEMPO oxidation
2.6.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation
2.6.4 Ball milling
2.6.5 Cryocrushing
2.6.6 High-shear grinding
2.6.7 Green production methods
2.6.8 Recent methods
2.7 Applications of cellulose nanofibers
3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS
4.1 Standards
4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)
4.1.2 American National Standards
4.1.3 CSA Group
4.2 Toxicity
4.3 Regulation
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN
6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING
7 CNF-BASED COMMERICAL PRODUCTS
8 INDUSTRY NEWS 2020-23
9 MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
9.1 Composites
9.1.1 Market overview
9.1.2 Applications
9.1.2.1 Automotive composites
9.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging
9.1.2.3 Barrier packaging
9.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites
9.1.2.5 Construction composites
9.1.3 Global market in tons to 2033
9.1.4 Product developers
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Buildings and construction
9.4 Paper and board packaging
9.5 Textiles and apparel
9.6 Biomedicine and healthcare
9.7 Hygiene and sanitary products
9.8 Paints and coatings
9.9 Aerogels
9.10 Oil and gas
9.11 Filtration
9.12 Rheology modifiers
9.13 Other markets
9.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics
9.13.2 3D printing
9.13.3 Aerospace
9.13.4 Batteries
10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (148 company profiles)
11 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
11.1 Report scope
11.2 Research methodology
12 REFERENCES
