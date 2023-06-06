Global Cellulose Nanofibers Markets 2023-2033: Producers, Capacities, Capacity Utilization, Production, Trade, Demand, Applications, Market Share, and Pricing

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the sustainable materials industry. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, cellulose nanofiber capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

Cellulose nanofibers, also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.

Production is now at the industrial scale (mainly in Japan) with multi-ton production servicing the hygiene products, packaging, automotive, composites, medicine, textiles and plastics markets.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Industry news 2020-2023.

Commercialized products incorporating CNFs.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market, historical, current and forecast to 2033.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.

In-depth key player profiles of 148 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Companies profiled in the report include

Asahi Kasei

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper

GranBio Technologies

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Sugino Machine

Seiko PMC

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers

1.2 Market outlook in 2023 and beyond

1.3 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2023

1.4 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2023

1.5 Global demand in metric tons, 2018-2033

1.6 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers

1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region

1.7.1 Japan

1.7.2 China

1.7.3 Malaysia

1.7.4 Western Europe

1.7.5 North America

1.8 Global government funding and initiatives

2 OVERVIEW OF CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Other "nanocellulose" types

2.2.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals

2.2.2 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

2.2.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.3 Properties

2.4 Feedstocks

2.5 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers

2.6 Synthesis and Production methods

2.6.1 Acid hydrolysis

2.6.2 TEMPO oxidation

2.6.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation

2.6.4 Ball milling

2.6.5 Cryocrushing

2.6.6 High-shear grinding

2.6.7 Green production methods

2.6.8 Recent methods

2.7 Applications of cellulose nanofibers

3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

4.1 Standards

4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

4.1.2 American National Standards

4.1.3 CSA Group

4.2 Toxicity

4.3 Regulation

5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN

6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING

7 CNF-BASED COMMERICAL PRODUCTS

8 INDUSTRY NEWS 2020-23

9 MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

9.1 Composites

9.1.1 Market overview

9.1.2 Applications

9.1.2.1 Automotive composites

9.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging

9.1.2.3 Barrier packaging

9.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites

9.1.2.5 Construction composites

9.1.3 Global market in tons to 2033

9.1.4 Product developers

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Buildings and construction

9.4 Paper and board packaging

9.5 Textiles and apparel

9.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

9.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

9.8 Paints and coatings

9.9 Aerogels

9.10 Oil and gas

9.11 Filtration

9.12 Rheology modifiers

9.13 Other markets

9.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

9.13.2 3D printing

9.13.3 Aerospace

9.13.4 Batteries

10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (148 company profiles)

11 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

11.1 Report scope

11.2 Research methodology

12 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aichemist Metal Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Azul Energy

Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.

Betulium Oy

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biotecam

Birla Cellulose

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Borregaard ChemCell

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Ceapro, Inc.

Cellfion AB

CELLiCON B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)

CH Bioforce

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Circular Systems

CNNT

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

Denso Corporation

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Evolgene Genomics SL

525 Solutions, Inc.

Fiberlean Technologies

Fillerbank Limited

FineCell Sweden AB

Freyzein

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Gen Corporation

Glamarium OU Technologies

Granbio Technologies

GreenNano Technologies Inc.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Guilin Qihong Technology

Hansol Paper., Ltd.

Harvest Nano, Inc.

Hattori Shoten K.K.

HeiQ Materials AG

Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

i-Compology Corporation

Inspidere B.V.

InventWood

Ioncell

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

JeNaCell GmbH Evonik

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

Klabin S.A.

KOS 21

KRI, Inc.

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Lenzing AG

LIST Technology AG

Lixea

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Moorim P&P

MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.

NANOGRAFI Co. Inc

National Research Company

Natural Friend

Nature Costech Co., Ltd.

Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.

Nikken Housing System

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Norske Skog ASA

Ocean TuniCell AS

Oita CELENA Co., Ltd.

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Oji Holdings Corporation

Orange Fiber S.r.l.

Organic Disposables

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Production Engineering Co., Ltd.

Performance BioFilaments Inc

PhotoCide Protection, Inc.

Releaf Paper

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Rise Innventia AB

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Sappi Limited

SaXcell BV

Seiko PMC Corporation

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Simplifyber, Inc.

Shinwa Kako KK

Spinnova Oyj

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sugino Machine Limited

Suzano (Woodspin)

Svilosa AD

Take Cite Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TPS, Inc.

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

University of Maine Process Development Center

UPM Biocomposites

US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valmet OYJ

VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc.

Verso Corporation

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Xylocel Oy

Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

Zeoform

Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.

ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd

