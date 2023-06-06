Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. to Attend NIADA in Los Vegas

Ozop Plus and Royal Administration Services Inc. to Showcase Fully Charged VSC

Warwick, NY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Plus, a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), announces that it will be attending the upcoming National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) convention at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas June 19-22. We will be participating in the show with Royal Administration, Inc. (Royal). This collaboration at the NIADA convention will provide a unique opportunity for Ozop Plus and Royal to showcase their innovative Fully Charged vehicle service contract for EV Vehicles with comprehensive battery coverage to a diverse audience of automotive professionals.

The NIADA convention is an annual event that serves as a premier gathering for automotive professionals, industry leaders, and service providers from across the United States. It offers a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends and advancements in the automobile industry. The convention attracts a wide range of participants, including independent automobile dealers, OEMs, vendors, and experts in various automotive-related fields. It is an ideal environment for companies like Ozop Plus and Royal to connect with potential clients, strengthen business relationships, and gain exposure in the automotive industry.

By joining forces at the convention, Ozop Plus and Royal aim to provide a comprehensive and dynamic booth experience. They will highlight their respective expertise and offerings, including Royal and Ozop Plus's cutting-edge vehicle service contract (VSC) Fully Charged for electric vehicles (EV’s) with a focus on battery coverage. Together, we will demonstrate how our collaboration can deliver unmatched value and peace of mind to car buyers and dealerships. Be sure to visit us at booth 306, to learn more about the innovative products and how they can benefit a dealership and the EV purchasing experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal and present our joint offerings at the NIADA convention," said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Plus. “By offering high limits in both years and miles as well as the comprehensive coverages of the VSC, we bring “peace of mind” to any EV buyer. This is the next step in our commitment to making Ozop Plus/Fully Charged the premier provider for EV insurance products."

For more information about Ozop Plus and its offerings, please visit http://ozopplus.com/

For more information about Royal, please visit their website at https://www.royaladmin.com/fully-charged

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a majority owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

About Royal Administration Services, Inc.

Royal Administration Services, Inc. is a provider and administrator of vehicle service contracts. The business' products include automobile warranty plans, automobile warranty service, and automobile warranty service insurance. Royal has been in business for over 35 years, has written in excess of two million policies and has paid over $2 billion in claims.

