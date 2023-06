English Lithuanian

Šiaulių bankas AB (hereinafter – “the Bank“) informs that on 6 June 2023, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 31 March 2023 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



Additional information shall be provided by

Head of Legal Department

Aurelija Geležiūnė, tel. +370 615 45571

aurelija.geleziune @sb.lt





Attachment