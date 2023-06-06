RF Test Equipment Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of RF test equipment between 2023 and 2033 is expected to reach US$ 29.5 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 14.2%, and the global RF test equipment market is expected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2033.



Rapidly advancing technology and smart devices are expected to drive demand for RF test equipment. Test equipment that measures radio frequency signals (RF) computes signals over a much greater range of frequencies than most other testing equipment. In addition to standard measurement capabilities, they also permit the determination of RF signal characteristics.

Communication applications of RF are primarily driving the RF test equipment market at present, such as cellular, radio telecommunications, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. With the rise of wireless connectivity, the RF test equipment market is expected to grow substantially over the next few years. With the increasing number of connected devices, RF test equipment becomes an increasingly important tool for testing and verifying the quality and reliability of these devices.

With the development of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI, the RF test equipment market is expected to open up new business opportunities. RF test equipment can provide more sophisticated testing capabilities for these technologies. Automating RF test equipment is a major growth opportunity for the RF test equipment market. Costs can be reduced, accuracy can be improved, and efficiency can be increased through automation. In addition to reducing the time it takes to perform tests, automation can help reduce costs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By the end of the forecast period, oscilloscope products are expected to hold 7.6% of the market.

The benchtop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.

According to estimates in the United States, radio frequency packaging is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 1 billion by 2033.

RF test equipment sales in Japan are expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

According to projections, the South Korean radio frequency packaging market will grow 8.3% by 2033.

By the year 2033, forecasts show that the Chinese market is set to reach a value of US$ 28 billion.

“The future of the market will be significantly influenced by the demand for advanced technologies and automation. Growth of LTE and 5G technologies in developing markets is driving demand” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

With the expansion of a company globally, it develops new products, acquires or merges companies, invests, and forms partnerships. RF test equipment will be a cost-effective solution due to the highly competitive market. Market competition will be increased by technological advancements.

In May 2023, Qualcomm Technologies , Inc. approved several Rohde & Schwarz test solutions for use with the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, which is designed to perform tests in the spectrum of 5G NR FR1 in Qualcomm's latest Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART). For OEMs integrating Qualcomm Technologies' solution into their radio units (RUs), R&S has provided vector signal generators the R&S SMW200A and R&S SMM100A vector generators, and, for design verification testing (DVT) and production testing, the R&S FSW and R&S FPS signal analyzers.

, Inc. approved several Rohde & Schwarz test solutions for use with the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, which is designed to perform tests in the spectrum of 5G NR FR1 in Qualcomm's latest Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART). For OEMs integrating Qualcomm Technologies' solution into their radio units (RUs), R&S has provided vector signal generators the R&S SMW200A and R&S SMM100A vector generators, and, for design verification testing (DVT) and production testing, the R&S FSW and R&S FPS signal analyzers. In May 2023, Viavi Solutions introduced the CX100 ComXpert Communications Service Monitor. Test infrastructure, cables, antennas, as well as tactical, handheld, or vehicle-mounted radios in the field with this portable test set designed for military radio technicians, technicians in land mobile radio (LMR), and technicians in military radio maintenance. ViAVI's CX100 will be displayed at AOC Europe in Bonn, Germany at booth #F4.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the RF test equipment market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018-2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

