Latin America Cement Industry Report 2023: Output is Expected to Increase from $14.16 Billion in 2022 to Reach $16.54 Billion by 2027

The cement industry in Latin America is expected to grow by 3.3% on an annual basis to reach US$14,643.3 million in 2023. The cement output in the is expected to increase from US$14,168.9 million in 2022 to reach US$16,540.7 million by 2027.



The medium to long term growth story in region remains intact. The cement industry in is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during 2023-2027.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in each country, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Dynamics

A comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country

An in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.

Provide In-depth Understanding of Cement Market Dynamics: market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, restraints and drivers across 30+ market segments.

In detail Segmentation of Cement Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by products, end-user, distribution channel, and construction markets.

Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the cement industry in Latin America region.

Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the cement market size.

Report Scope



By Cement Markets, 2018-2027

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

By Cement End-user, 2018-2027

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Other End-users

By Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By Cement Product, 2018-2027

Portland cement

Blended Cement Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Rapid Hardening Cement High Alumina Cement White Cement Sulphate Resistant Cement Others

Green Cement

