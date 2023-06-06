In terms of value, the micro injection molded plastics market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4%

New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market by Material Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229813/?utm_source=GNW

For automotive applications, micro injection molding has a number of benefits, including miniaturization, weight reduction, enhanced performance, and cost savings. The automotive industry relies heavily on electrical and electronic systems, and micro injection molded plastic parts play a crucial role in connectors, terminals, and other electrical components. These tiny components are crucial for the operation of different automobile systems and offer dependable connectivity. All these factors are boosting the demand for micro injection molded plastic especially in automotive applications.



PEI is expected to be the second fastest-growing type of the micro injection molded plastic market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The demand for micro injection molded plastics in PEI (Polyetherimide) is influenced by several factors.The specific demand for micro injection molded plastics in PEI depends on the application needs and industry demands, despite the fact that PEI itself is a high-performance thermoplastic with a variety of desirable qualities.



PEI’s characteristics, such as high-temperature resistance, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties, make it suitable for micro injection molding in certain applications where miniaturization and high-performance are essential. All these factors boost the market for PEI material type in micro injection molded plastic globally.



Medical is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the micro injection molded plastic market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The demand for micro injection molded plastics in the medical industry has been steadily increasing due to the growing need for miniaturized medical devices, improved patient care, and technological advancements.Micro injection molding enables the production of small and precise plastic components with tight tolerances, making it suitable for various medical applications.



In medical they are used in various applications including surgical instruments, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and others. All these factors boost the market for micro injection molded plastic in medical application globally.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the Micro injection molded plastic market.

Asia Pacific has low cost of labor, easy availability of raw materials, with high adoption rate for new and modern technologies and availability of land which makes the region an attractive option for various manufacturing industries including automotive, healthcare, electronics and others.The increasing population in countries like India and China, demand for eco-friendly, cost-effective electric vehicles and demand for advanced electronics products drive the market for micro injection molded plastics in Asia Pacific.



Major automotive manufacturers such as Honda, Toyota, BMW, Nissan and others have established their manufacturing facilities in this region which further fuels the market demand.

The key players profiled in the report include Accumold LLC (US), Paragon Medical (US), SMC Ltd. (US), Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (US), Makuta Micro Molding (US), Precikam Inc. (Canada), MTD Micro Molding (US), among others.



This report segments the market for micro injection molded plastic based on material type, application, and region and provides estimations of value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for micro injection molded plastic.



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the micro injection molded plastic market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on micro injection molded plastic offered by top players in the global market

• Analysis of key drives: (growth in automotive sector, demand from medical application, and growing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenario), restraints (high initial and maintenance cost of machine), opportunities (rising trend of electric vehicles), and challenges (skilled personnel for operations) influencing the growth of micro injection molded plastic market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the micro injection molded plastic market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for micro injection molded plastic across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global micro injection molded plastic market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the micro injection molded plastic market

