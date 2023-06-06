The tunable diode laser analyzer market is projected to reach USD 795 million by 2030 from USD 496 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030

New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market by Methodology ; Gas Analyzer, Device, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982891/?utm_source=GNW

The major factors driving the market growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market include increased process automation in various end-use industries.



Rising industrialization and development of new power plants

The concentration of harmful gases, like as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur dioxide (SO2), which are subject to regulation by numerous environmental agencies because of their detrimental effects on both human health and the environment, can also be monitored using TDLA technology.Development and deployment of new power plants and upgradation of existing are coming up to meet the growing demand of electricity.



Heavy government spending across globe and replacement & upgradation of traditional analyzers with tunable diode laser analyzers is anticipated to fuel market growth of TDLA market in coming years.



Rising demand for tdla analyzers in medical devices to drive market

TDLA is a versatile tool in the chemical industry, providing real-time gas analysis, emissions monitoring, and process optimization capabilities.Its ability to measure a wide range of gases accurately makes it valuable for maintaining process efficiency, product quality, and environmental compliance.



TDLAs are integrated into incubators used in neonatal care units to monitor the concentrations of gases, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and volatile anesthetics. TDLAs are also utilized in respiratory devices, such as ventilators and respiratory gas analyzers, for gas analysis and control.



Demand for organic fertilizers to fuel market

Fertilizers are a vital part of the agriculture industry and contain urea, ammonium salts (ammonium phosphates, ammonium nitrate, and calcium ammonium nitrate), and solutions of ammonia.Ammonia is a byproduct of animal waste and fertilizer application in agricultural practices.



High levels of ammonia can have detrimental effects on crop growth, soil health, and livestock welfare.



North America is expected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period

The market in the Americas accounted for the second largest share of the TDLA market in 2030.. The region has further been segmented into North America and South America. The key driving factors for the TDLA market in the Americas is the expanding growth of the chemical & pharmaceutical industry in North America; the expansion of TDLA companies in various countries; and increasing partnerships & collaborations of TDLA manufacturers with distribution channels for the supply of TDLA in the Americas.



The major players of tunable diode laser analyzer market are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Servomex Limited (UK), SpectraSensors (US), and AMETEK Inc. (US) among others.



