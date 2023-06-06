Worldwide Self-checkout Systems Market Size Projected to Reach USD 13.43 Billion By 2032, With 13.3% CGR Growth: Statistics Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Self-checkout Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fixed and Mobile-based); By Component; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global self-checkout systems market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 3.84 billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 13.43 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Self-checkout System? How Big Is Self-checkout Systems Market Size & Share?

Overview

Self-checkout systems, also known as self-service checkouts or assisted checkouts (ACOs), are mechanical systems that allow customers to complete their own purchases from a retailer. The machines eliminate the traditional staffed checkout. With self-checkout systems, customers scan item barcodes before purchasing the products without requiring one-on-one staff support. These machines are mainly used in supermarkets and retail stores.

Self-checkout systems offer several benefits to both customers and businesses. Self-checkout areas are supervised by one or two staff members to assist customers in the transaction process. One benefit to the retailer of incorporating these machines is reduced labor costs. A surge in the adoption of self-checkout systems in the retail sector is driving the self-checkout systems market size. An increasing number of customers waiting in the queue from ordering to paying is another factor fueling the market growth.

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Incorporated

ECR Software Corporation

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

ITAB Group

FUJITSU

Gilbarco Inc.

Pan-Oston

PCMS Group Ltd.

StrongPoint

Key Offerings of the Industry Report

Assessment of all opportunities and risks in the market

Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers and constraints

It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries

Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current size and market forecast

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Latest technology integration: The retail industry is continuously evolving self-checkout systems to enhance the overall customer experience, make the checkout process more efficient, and enhance security. The latest technologies, such as mobile integration, RFID and barcode, Machine Learning and AI, and others, are employed by the retail industry, which is majorly propelling the self-checkout systems market growth.

The retail industry is continuously evolving self-checkout systems to enhance the overall customer experience, make the checkout process more efficient, and enhance security. The latest technologies, such as mobile integration, RFID and barcode, Machine Learning and AI, and others, are employed by the retail industry, which is majorly propelling the self-checkout systems market growth. Growing popularity and demand of self-checkout systems: The technology is majorly adopted across various industries, including healthcare, retail, financial services, and other sectors, offering customers a more efficient and personalized experience. Also, these systems are becoming increasingly popular due to their benefits, such as enhanced productivity, lower labor costs, higher accuracy, better customer experience, and data gathering.

The technology is majorly adopted across various industries, including healthcare, retail, financial services, and other sectors, offering customers a more efficient and personalized experience. Also, these systems are becoming increasingly popular due to their benefits, such as enhanced productivity, lower labor costs, higher accuracy, better customer experience, and data gathering. Rising automation and digitization: With digitization, customers can enjoy a frictionless checkout process without the need to wait in long queues. These systems offer customers a personalized and efficient experience. Automation plays a crucial role in the expansion of self-checkout systems while contributing to enhanced inventory management, as self-checkout systems can provide real-time updates on product availability.

With digitization, customers can enjoy a frictionless checkout process without the need to wait in long queues. These systems offer customers a personalized and efficient experience. Automation plays a crucial role in the expansion of self-checkout systems while contributing to enhanced inventory management, as self-checkout systems can provide real-time updates on product availability. Increase in demand for cloud-based self-checkout systems: Self-checkout systems based on the cloud offers several advantages over traditional on-premises systems, such as scalability and flexibility, remote management capabilities, as well as software updates, troubleshooting, and data analysis through centralized control. These factors are boosting the self-checkout systems market demand.

Top Report Findings

Growing demand for self-checkout systems from the retail industry coupled with the introduction of advanced technologies is accelerating the market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, component, end-use, and region.

North America garnered the highest market share in 2022

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing investments by retailers improved technology: Retailers are highly investing in enhanced technology for the expansion of self-checkout systems. For instance, Zliide and Sensormatic Solutions partnered together to modernize physical stores with convenience and digitalization. Also, Amazon and Walmart have also already begun implementing self-checkout options. The market for self-checkout systems is expanding as a result of the widespread use of self-checkout options in the retail sector.

Retailers are highly investing in enhanced technology for the expansion of self-checkout systems. For instance, Zliide and Sensormatic Solutions partnered together to modernize physical stores with convenience and digitalization. Also, Amazon and Walmart have also already begun implementing self-checkout options. The market for self-checkout systems is expanding as a result of the widespread use of self-checkout options in the retail sector. Enhancing cost and time efficiency: Market participants in the retail sector have been focusing on enhancing cost and time efficiency to improve their competitiveness and meet changing consumer demands. For example, NCR Corporation provided cloud-based self-checkout to Bed Bath, enabling the company to provide in-store self-checkout. A chain of domestic retail stores called Bed Bath sells goods. These self-checkout systems market trends positively influence the market evolution.

Segmental Analysis

Mobile-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on product self-checkout systems market segmentation, the mobile-based category is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the study period. The demand for mobile-based self-checkout systems has increased due to their ability to provide faster and more streamlined checkout experiences. These systems enable customers to utilize their smartphones to scan and pay for items, eliminating the necessity of using a conventional self-checkout kiosk. Companies are largely investing in self-checkout systems owing to the currently rising popularity of mobile-based systems. For instance, a retail firm in Berlin that offers a mobile-based AI self-checkout solution received funding of about USD 2.6 million.

Solution component segment accounted for the largest self-checkout systems market share in 2022

Based on components, solutions dominated the market. This is because the segment allows the development of more high-quality and accurate self-checkout systems as a result of rising technological developments. Retailers have a diverse array of choices within the segment to customize their self-checkout systems according to their unique needs and preferences. Moreover, the growing inclination towards both cash and cashless payments is facilitating the adoption of self-checkout solutions by vendors.

Retail captured the greatest revenue share in 2022

By end-use, the retail sector witnessed the largest share in the self-checkout systems market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The retail industry has seen significant developments as a result of technology. Retailers are majorly utilizing technologies due to the extensive adoption of e-commerce, mobile shopping, and self-checkout systems in order to increase operational efficiency and supply chain optimization.

Self-checkout Systems Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 13.43 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 4.35 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, ECR Software Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, ITAB Group, FUJITSU, Gilbarco Inc., Pan-Oston, PCMS Group Ltd., StrongPoint Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: The region accounted for the major market share in 2022. The key factors contributing to this growth include significant technical improvements and the prevalence of major retail businesses, the surge in demand for self-checkout systems. Growing competitiveness among key players in sectors like NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, and others is one of the crucial factors supporting market growth. Further, the implementation of market strategies such as investments, partnerships, R&D activities, and many others are supporting the industry's growth.

Asia Pacific: The self-checkout systems market in Asia Pacific is predicted to surge faster because of the increase in the incorporation of digital technologies by various end users and the adoption of self-checkout solutions. For example, in July 2021, Kyocera Group introduced an AI-powered innovative self-checkout system. All these factors are driving the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Self-checkout Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fixed and Mobile-based); By Component; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/self-checkout-systems-market

Recent Developments

In January 2023, PopID and Toshiba Commerce Solutions collaborated to integrate PopPay into Toshiba's front-end PoS and self-services that are powered by its ELERA Commerce Platform.

In April 2021, Fujitsu Frontech recently unveiled the "U-Scan Elite," its latest self-checkout system of the 6th generation. This innovative product aims to offer a space-efficient solution for high-volume bill and coin recycling. It empowers retailers to implement a cash recycling platform throughout their retail environment, encompassing both self-service and attended cashier lanes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the self-checkout systems market report based on product, component, end user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Fixed

Mobile-based

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By End use Outlook

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare

Entertainment

Travel

Other End-use Industries

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

