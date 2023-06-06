Decisions of annual general shareholder meeting, AB Novaturas

On 6th of June, 2023 annual general meeting of AB Novaturas had taken place. Shareholders representing 4 172 117 shares ( 53.44 % from total issued 7 807 000) were present in the meeting. The meeting had accepted the following decisions:

1) Undistributed result – profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year 10 454

2) Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year (713)

3) Dividends paid during year 2022 0

4) Profit (loss) for the accounting financial year unrecognized in the profit (loss) statement 0

5) Allocations from the reserves 0

6) Shareholders’ contributions to cover the Company’s losses (if the shareholders of the Company have decided to cover all or part of the losses) 0

7) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated 9 741

8) Share of profit allocated:

to mandatory reserve 0

to reserve for acquisition of own shares 0

to reserve for granting the shares 0

to other reserves 0

for payment of dividends 0

for other purposes (annual bonuses to Board members, etc.) 0