Grieg Seafood ASA: Notice of the annual general meeting 2023

The annual general meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA will be virtually held on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 at 3:00 pm CEST.

The notice is attached both in Norwegian and English language.



The integrated annual report 2022, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts, was published via a stock exchange release on 31 March 2023 and is available at https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#annual



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

