Semitech’s PLC Technology Now Available as a Click Board from MikroElektronika

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semitech Semiconductor, an innovative provider of reliable wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT applications, today announced that its SM2400 PLC solution is now available as a Click board™ from MikroElektronika (MIKROE). Design engineers and system developers wishing to utilize PLC can now easily prototype their products and combine multiple functions without having to design their own board(s).



“Our plug-and-play Click boards are designed to revolutionize the way developers evaluate new technologies and explore new product ideas leveraging modular, tested and affordable hardware to simplify integration and allow for later upgrade of the project or product,” noted MIKROE’s Head of Click Team Aleksandar Mitrovic. “By adding Semitech to our roster, we’re opening up access to robust, versatile, high-performing PLC technology and lowering the bar for system designers to integrate it in their products.”

Semitech’s SM2400-based Click board can be used immediately to communicate over DC power lines and in conjunction with a coupler board to communicate over AC lines. Key benefits and features include:

Multiple communication modes via firmware downloads

Superior performance in noisy line conditions

PC-based GUI for easy evaluation and demonstration

Low system cost

Can operate on AC or DC lines

Operates in FCC band

“Click boards free designers to easily evaluate our technology, experiment with our products and reduce time to market through rapid prototyping,” said Sverrir Olafsson, vice president of engineering for Semitech. “Making our PLC technology more accessible furthers our mission to enable robust, reliable ‘no new wires’ communication that connects everything, everywhere. Our PLC Click board is a part of our overall emphasis on user friendliness and customer support.” In summary, Olafsson noted that the key benefits of the Semitech PLC Click board include accessibility, modularity, and ease of evaluation, integration and prototyping.

Available through MIKROE’s extensive worldwide distribution network, the PLC Click board featuring Semitech technology will be bundled with a GUI-based user application to further enable easy evaluation and testing. It supports a number of standard-based and proprietary modes offered on Semitech’s SM2400 platform. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com.

About Click Boards

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard – mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Silicon Labs now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

About Semitech Semiconductor

Semitech Semiconductor is an innovative provider of robust, high-performance wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for the smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT markets. Semitech provides the most adaptable, yet cost effective, multi-modal communication solutions wirelessly and over power lines to address the diverse requirements of these markets, while avoiding the cost and complexity of additional wiring. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

