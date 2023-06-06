Digital video product design expert Ben Mesander rejoins Cardinal Peak to direct application engineering service area

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak, a full-service engineering firm specializing in hardware, embedded software, cloud and mobile product development, today announced that Ben Mesander is rejoining its team as the new director of application engineering.

“Returning to Cardinal Peak with even greater engineering experience and the refreshed opportunity to collaborate with clients to build the innovative digital video solutions of tomorrow is truly exciting," said Mesander. "I look forward to working with this talented team to help create groundbreaking technological solutions and further establish Cardinal Peak as a leader in the product engineering industry."

In his new role, Mesander will lead the video engineering team, supervising presales engineering, systems design and project completion. Specializing in Amazon Kinesis Video Streams -based solutions and designing massively scaled cloud architectures, he excels in building teams, engineering planning and aligning engineering resources with business goals.

Mesander served as a chief engineer and partner at Cardinal Peak from 2006 to 2015. Between stints at Cardinal Peak, he held senior director roles at Comcast, managing its video on demand, was vice president of engineering at Wowza, a software-as-a-service live video streaming company, and a vice president at eVisit, overseeing telehealth virtual client video, infrastructure and architecture.

Between increased consumption, the rise of live streaming and innovative new ways to experience video content, video technology is evolving rapidly, and highly skilled professionals like Ben Mesander help companies like Cardinal Peak stay at the forefront of innovation. With a team of seasoned professionals, Cardinal Peak equips clients with the staff augmentation or end-to-end services needed to launch groundbreaking products and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak is a Colorado-based product engineering services company that reduces the risk of outsourcing an engineering project. Cardinal Peak specializes in developing connected products in multiple markets, including audio, video, security, medical and others. With design skills in hardware, electronics, embedded, cloud and end-user software, Cardinal Peak provides end-to-end design services for its clients.

