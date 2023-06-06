El Septimo Cigars Introduces the Industry’s First Institute for Tobacconists

Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s leader in manufacturing the best premium cigars and the most globally recognized luxury cigar brand, continues to elevate the industry by introducing the first Institute for Tobacconists. This is a week-long program that will educate tobacconists about everything important regarding the cigar and smoking experience. The cigar industry is growing rapidly, and there is a significant need for a higher-level of understanding and education about cigars and tobacco itself. Education on the importance of soil, fermentation, aging, blending, and proper construction is all very crucial to creating a good cigar. Also, it is important to understand the roles that the tobacco wrapper, binder, and fillers all contribute in creating the taste and aroma in a cigar. This will be a one-of-a-kind Institute in this industry.

“The very first tobacco institute was founded in 1958 as a trade association by cigarette manufacturers, but their focus was to market chemically processed tobacco like cigarettes and to lobby for organizations that represent cigarette manufacturers. There has never been an organized institute educating people about natural tobacco used in making premium cigars. El Septimo Institute (ESI) is not a Tobacco College nor a long course of learning nothing. It is a one week-long hands-on educational program that will teach students about the physics of tobacco, and what it takes to make a premium, high-quality cigar. The program will also highlight the cigar industry’s history of cigars manufacturers and products, and what differentiates them. Christopher Columbus discovered tobacco in 1492 and, believe it or not, more was known about the use of the natural tobacco leaf 530 years ago than today. Back then, tobacco was used as food and medicine to relax and meditate. Its natural benefits were better understood back then as opposed to today, but we are about to change that,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

This one week-long training program will take place at El Septimo’s Corporate Office in Woodland Hills, CA. The instructors are seasoned El Septimo executives, and students must be qualified Cigar Lounge Owners and Tobacconists. Students will smoke plenty of cigars and learn to really differentiate the taste, aroma, and quality in cigars.

Younan finishes, “A cigar lover indulges his or her passion for cigars as an aficionado but becomes a connoisseur through critical knowledge and discriminating taste. The definition of “Tobacconist” in the dictionary is a person who sells tobacco. But El Septimo believes that definition and job description should be broader, and that to sell tobacco and cigar betters, tobacconists need to better understand them. In our opinion, we define a tobacconist as someone that has knowledge on the physics of tobacco, who understands the terra and soil that tobacco is planted in, and who has a knowledge of blending, so that they can better explain the notes in a cigar and better understand a customer's preference before recommending a cigar to them. We will teach this, as well as the importance of the hospitality experience by giving customers exceptional service and gourmet recommendations for pairing cigars. We are best fit to do this because we are the only Cigar Manufacturers in the world that own Hotels, Restaurant, Golf Courses, and Wine & Spirits under one global brand. So, we have tremendous experience in this global venue of services that none of our competitors have. When finished with our one week-long course, students will know more about tobacco, soil, blending, and the importance of ageing, fermentation, and the differences between each leaf's construction than most manufacturers. These are some of the goals of El Septimo Institute.”

