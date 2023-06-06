Caveonix is Waiving up to Two Years of License Fees on its Hybrid Cloud Security, Compliance, and Governance Platform

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix Cloud, the industry’s first unified platform for hybrid multicloud security, compliance, and governance management, today announced its compelling limited time offer for organizations currently utilizing competing services.



With a strategic objective of delivering unparalleled value and support to organizations, Caveonix is introducing an offer to waive up to two years of license fees for transition and substantial cost savings of up to 40% over the three-year contract term for eligible customers who make the transition to Caveonix's cutting-edge platform.

Caveonix has earned the trust of top organizations across industries, including one of the largest Fortune 100 global insurance companies, one of the top two national box retailers, and government agencies responsible for critical infrastructure in the US.

According to analysts, the Caveonix platform has the largest single enterprise deployment in the industry, with over 1 million cloud assets under management, demonstrating high scalability. These renowned organizations have acknowledged the inherent value of Caveonix's platform and proactively embraced its advanced capabilities to fortify their cloud security and compliance measures.

By embracing Caveonix's advanced platform, organizations across Enterprise and Government sectors can unlock the full potential of unified security, compliance, and governance management across hybrid multicloud environments. Caveonix uniquely addresses on-prem private cloud deployments based on VMware and OpenStack and comprehensive support for five public clouds, including AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM, and Oracle.

Through this limited-time offer, organizations can take advantage of the following benefits:

Up to 2 Years of Complimentary Transition Coverage: Organizations who make the switch to Caveonix and commit to a 3-year service period, shall receive up to 2 years of free coverage for transition. This ensures a smooth and uninterrupted switch, leading to substantial long-term benefits such as reduced operating costs and access to more features at a lower cost.

Up to 40% Cost Savings: We estimate that organizations can achieve cost savings of up to 40% over the term of the engagement, based on reduced license fees, reduced cost of compliance reporting, plus benefits from comprehensive coverage on their hybrid cloud security, compliance, and risk management.



This exclusive offer from Caveonix presents a unique chance for organizations using competing services to bolster their cloud security and compliance measures while enjoying substantial financial advantages. By leveraging Caveonix's platform, customers can ensure holistic protection across their hybrid cloud infrastructure. The platform offers a robust and centralized approach to hybrid cloud security and compliance management, incorporating a fully integrated Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) with support for 45+ global compliance frameworks. This comprehensive solution eliminates the need for multiple disjointed solutions, reducing complexity, enhancing operational efficiency, and significantly lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"In today's economic climate, where resource optimization and cost-effectiveness are key considerations, there is also a strong motivation to embrace cloud-native solutions, containerization, and the transition to hybrid or public cloud environments," says Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and Co-Founder of Caveonix. "Caveonix understands the challenges posed by these competing demands and offers a solution that strikes a perfect balance. Our solution not only delivers significant cost reductions but also ensures the integrity of security, compliance, and governance in your hybrid multi-cloud environment."

By transitioning to Caveonix's cutting-edge platform, organizations can enhance their protection against sophisticated threats, streamline compliance processes, and achieve significant cost savings.

To learn more about this limited time offer, please visit www.caveonix.com/Limited-Offer.

About Caveonix

Caveonix Cloud is the industry’s only integrated multi-tenant platform built to keep hybrid multicloud environments secure and compliant from development through runtime. The comprehensive suite delivers an enterprise-grade solution for managing security, compliance, governance, and overall risk across hybrid multi-cloud deployments. The platform employs Neural-Insight, AI-driven automation to ensure comprehensive visibility, continuous assessment, prioritized mitigation, and reduces risks for a better TCO. The platform is highly scalable and boasts the industry's largest deployment within an enterprise with the management of 1M+ hybrid cloud assets spread globally on AWS, Azure, and GCP public clouds across 68 countries, plus 37 data centers running VMware private cloud infrastructure. Caveonix platform has been listed under a number of Gartner categories, including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), and Digital Risk Management. It has also won multiple awards for Cyber Innovation.

