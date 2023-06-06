The lancets market is projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7%

New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lancets Market by Type, Standard Lancets, Application, Gauze Size, Age Group, End Users, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786662/?utm_source=GNW





The Safety lancet segment accounted for the highest market share in the lancets systems market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the type of segment, the lancets system market is categorized into standard lancets and safety lancets.Safety lancet are sub categorized into Manually Activated and Automatically activated/Pressure activated.



Push Button Lancets and Side Button Lancets Manually Activated are expected to the highest growth in the market which attributed to the growing geriatric population.



Glucose Testing application accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the application market is segmented into Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Coagulation Testing, Cholesterol Testingm, Allergy Testing, Neonatal Screening and Other Applications.In 2022, the Glucose Testing dominated the market and the lancets market to observe the highest growth rate.



Factors supporting the growth of the market is due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices.



The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the lancets systems market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global lancets market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.North America is expected to witness high market share during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases which is attributed to the demand of rising number of hospitals and surgical centers are also supporting the growth of the lancets market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2 (46%), and Tier 3 (22%)

• By Designation: C-level (40%), Director-level (26%), and Others (32%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Asia- Pacific (21%), Europe (30%), Latin America (14%) and Middle East & Africa(3%)



Prominent companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Owen Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), SteriLance Medical (China), Medline Industries (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), SANLI Medical & Health Service (China), Allison Medical Inc. (US), GlucoRx Limited (UK), FL Medical s.r.l. (Italy), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), CML Biotech (India), Neomedic (Spain), MHC Medical Products (US), and Disera T?bbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the lancets market by type (Safety and Standard lancets), by application (Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Coagulation Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Allergy Testing, Neonatal Screening and Other Applications), by end user (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Homecare settings and Other end users (Diagnostic centers, Nursing Homes, Long Term Acute Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service Providers, and Academic Research Institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the lancets market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the lancets market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Lancets market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Lancets market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing prevalence of diabetes and increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices, Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, Increasing demand for painless lancets, Growing geriatric population, Rising number of hospitals and surgical centers), restraints (Increasing incidence of lancet-related needlestick injuries and infections and Pricing pressure owing to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints) opportunities (Increasing incidence of lancet-related needlestick injuries and infections and Pricing pressure owing to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints), and challenges (Reuse of lancets) influencing the growth of the lancets market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Lancets market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the lancets market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Lancets market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria) and Terumo Corporation (Japan) among others in the lancets market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________