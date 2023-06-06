Breezeline Announces Three Executive Appointments

QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced appointments to its senior leadership team. The three positions will be based at the company’s headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts.

“I am pleased to announce these appointments because they will strengthen our organization and ensure that we have leadership and resources to propel our ambitious growth plans,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “These appointments will also help us further advance key strategic priorities that are centered on delivering an exceptional connected experience for our customers.”

Michelle Ramler has been named vice president, marketing, effective June 12, 2023. Ms. Ramler will lead the development and execution of all marketing strategies and activities at Breezeline to drive the company’s growth plans.

Ms. Ramler previously held the role of vice president, marketing for Astound Broadband’s West Coast region. She brings more than 20 years of marketing and sales leadership in Fortune 500 and other broadband companies. Prior to joining Astound, she held marketing and sales roles with Cox Communications, Charter Communications and Turner Broadcasting Systems. Her background also includes leading advertising and promotional campaigns for companies such as Coca-Cola, BellSouth and Kodak. Michelle holds a B.A. in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida.

Heather McCallion has been appointed to the newly-created role of vice president, new business opportunities and business transformation, effective May 28, 2023. In this role, Heather leads Breezeline’s business transformation efforts, including innovation around new revenue streams and business opportunities, continuous improvement, process efficiencies and project management.

Since 2013, Ms. McCallion has developed and executed Breezeline’s product and programming vision. She has been instrumental in evolving the company’s product suite, including the ongoing management of wholesale content with programming partners. She also launched major product enhancements, including the company’s managed WiFi solution and Stream TV. Ms. McCallion is a board member of the National Content and Technology Cooperative (NCTC), and has held prior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, Starz and Disney. She holds a B.A. from Roanoke College and is a graduate of the WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, and the Harvard University and Stanford University executive education programs.

Shaun Blake has been promoted to vice president, products and programming, effective May 28, 2023. Mr. Blake is now responsible for all existing and new product, programming and pricing strategies.

Mr. Blake joined Breezeline in July 2020 as director, sales operations. Most recently, Shaun served as regional director, technical operations, leading the company’s Delmarva region, including South Carolina. Previously, he held finance, operational and auditing roles at Comcast, ManTech and Lockheed Martin. Mr. Blake holds an MBA from the University of Maryland School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Kean University.

Breezeline has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, as well as pursuing rural broadband expansion initiatives through federal, state and local grant programs. Breezeline has also extended its reach into new markets with Fiber-to-the-Home deployments in multiple communities in New Hampshire, West Virginia and Massachusetts. Additionally, it has introduced a range of customer experience initiatives, including self-service enhancements and a new My Account App, as well as new product launches with its managed WiFi solution (WiFi Your Way) and the new cloud-based Breezeline Stream TV service.

