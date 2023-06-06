$7.5+ Billion Volumetric Video Markets by Volumetric Capture, Content Delivery, Application - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volumetric Video Market by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Service), Content Delivery, Application (Sports, Events & Entertainment, Medical, Education & Training, Signage & Advertisement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global volumetric video market is expected to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Volumetric capture technology enables the creation of images from virtual viewpoints without an actual camera, using 3D models generated from the captured footage. This process involves calibrating multiple cameras, developing 3D models of subjects, texture mapping to 3D models, and generating camerawork.

Microsoft's Mixed Reality Capture Studio is one of the most prominent players in volumetric capture technology. It uses many cameras filming from different angles, and computer algorithms stitch the views together to create volumetric images.

Hardware to account for the largest volumetric capture segment for the volumetric video market.

The growth of this market is primarily influenced by two key factors: the rising presence of top-tier companies providing camera and volumetric capture solutions and the growing adoption of volumetric cameras in diverse domains such as sports, events, entertainment, and medical applications.

These cameras offer users superior picture quality and 3D videos. Several renowned companies, including Microsoft, Intel, IO Industries Inc., and Raytrix, have introduced a range of cameras leveraging 6DOF volumetric capture and depth-sensing technology, driving the expansion of the volumetric video market.

Intel, for instance, has unveiled RealSense 3D cameras (D415 and D435) suitable for both professional and consumer applications. Raytrix, on the other hand, offers light-field cameras designed explicitly for volumetric capture.

Sports, events & entertainment applications to capture the highest market share for the volumetric video market.

Volumetric video is gaining increasing significance in sports, events, and entertainment due to its ability to offer users an exceptional and immersive experience.

As partnerships and agreements emerge, we can anticipate even more groundbreaking applications of volumetric video. In the entertainment industry, volumetric video is employed to craft unparalleled experiences for audiences. An outstanding illustration of this can be seen in the VOID, a virtual reality entertainment center that utilizes volumetric video to construct immersive encounters for its visitors.

The VOID has formed partnerships with renowned franchises such as Star Wars and Ghostbusters, enabling fans to engage in interactive experiences that transport them into the very fabric of the storyline.

China to grow at the highest CAGR for the Asia Pacific volumetric video market.

China is emerging as a prominent and rapidly expanding market for volumetric video technology. The country has recently witnessed substantial investments and partnerships in this sector.

The increasing demand for volumetric content from video content and gaming companies is projected to be a key driver for the growth of the volumetric video market in China. QGene, a leading provider of volumetric capture services, boasts four volumetric capture stages within the country.

With an anticipated AR/VR market size of $62 billion by 2023 (according to Statista), China is the world's largest market for virtual reality. It accounted for 40% of global VR headset shipments in Q1 2021, as reported by Qmdia.

Competitivelandscape

The key players operating in the volumetric video market are Microsoft Corporation(US), Intel Corporation (US), Unity Technologies (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), and Sony Corporation (Japan).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles



Key Players



Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

4Dviews

8I

Unity Technologies

Alphabet

Io Industries

Scatter

Stereolabs

Metastage

Mark Roberts Motion Control

Other Players

Meta Platforms

Mod Tech Labs

Capturing Reality

Sony Corporation

Verizon Communications

Cannon

Dimension

Evercoast

Vividq

Coretec Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1. Growth Rate Assumptions

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Ecosystem Analysis

5.5. Technology Analysis

5.6. Patent Analysis

5.7. Case Study Analysis

5.8. Trends Impacting Businesses of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

5.9. Trade Analysis

5.10. Porters Five Force Analysis

5.11. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.12. Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13. Pricing Analysis

5.14. Key Conferences and Events (2022-2024)

6 Volumetric Market, by Volumetric Capture

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Services

7 Volumetric Video Market, by Vertical

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sports, Events, and Entertainment

7.3. Medical

7.4. Signage & Advertisement

7.5. Education & Training

7.6. Others

8 Volumetric Video Market, by Content Delivery

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Projectors

8.3. Ar/Vr Hmds

8.4. Smartphones

8.5. Volumetric Displays

