Global Medical Display Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Display Market by Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays, OLED Displays), Panel Size (Under 22.9 inch panels, 23.9-26.9 inch panels, 27-41.9 inch panels), Resolution, Display Color, Application - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Display Market is estimated to grow significantly. By 2028, it is projected to reach a value of USD 2.9 billion, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period, starting from USD 2.3 billion in 2023.

The expansion of the medical display market is driven by various factors, including increasing technological advancements, growing demand for digital healthcare, increasing chronic diseases, increasing diagnostic imaging imaging procedures, and a rising demand for increased diagnostic accuracy.

The industry for medical display is expected to progress due to the increasing advantages of digital visualization, as well as the adoption of advanced resolution displays. The high-quality medical images and the high-power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCD are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.

Further, OLED displays produce high-contrast medical images and deliver intensely wide color gamut, as compared to the highest-quality LED-backlit LCD display. These advancements in technology contribute to the overall growth and development of the medical display sector.

27.0-41.9 Inch Panels segment was dominated by the highest share in Medical Display Market

The market for Medical Display Market is charactized into five segments such as technology, panel size, resolution, color and application. The 27.0-41.9 inch panel segment in panel size accounted for the highest share of the global Medical Display Market in 2022.

Increasing demand for various medical imaging applications, including radiology, surgical suites, or dental clinics are some factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.

Above 8MP resolution segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of the Medical Display Market in 2022

The market for Medical Display Market is charactized into five segments such as technology, panel size, resolution, color and application. The above 8MP segment in resolution accounted for the highest share of the global Medical Display Market in 2022.

Growing volume of surgical procedures, and rising hospital expenditures and the reducing ASP of display panels, the adoption rate of these displays is expected to surpass that of other resolution displays are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific in the Medical Display will have the fastest rising regional growth. Large number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorder, dental disorders, cardiovascular disorders are the main factors driving market growth.

The rise of these illnesses in Asia Pacific has resulted in a higher requirement for medical displays for diagnostic imaging procedures. In response to growing healthcare needs, advancements in medical treatments, and a growing understanding of the advantages of medical displays, the medical display technology is expanding in Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.3 billion7 Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.9 billion7 Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Ecosystem

5.5. Pricing Analysis

5.5.1. Average Selling Price of Key Players

5.6. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.7. Technology Analysis

5.8. Porter Five Force Analysis

5.9. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.10. Case Study Analysis

5.11. Trade Analysis

5.12. Patent Analysis

5.13. Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.14.2. Regulations and Standards

