Foliar Spray (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients) Market Analysis - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foliar Spray Market by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals), Region ( North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The foliar spray market is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%
Foliar sprays are gaining popularity in agriculture due to their ability to provide crops with the necessary nutrients, resulting in improved growth, yield, and quality. This is particularly important for high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.
Foliar sprays also reduce the need for excessive use of fertilizers and chemicals, making them an environmentally friendly approach to agriculture. As sustainable agricultural practices gain more attention, the demand for foliar sprays is increasing, as they can be formulated to be environmentally friendly and promote sustainable agriculture.
Additionally, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, like sensors and drones, is driving the demand for foliar spray. Moreover, the demand for foliar sprays is driven by the need for improved crop yield and quality, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, and the growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices.
Potassic is the second largest segment among types of foliar spray in 2022.
Potassic foliar sprays are an essential type of foliar spray containing potassium, which plays a crucial role in various physiological processes of plants.
They are the second-largest segment among types of foliar sprays, following nitrogenous foliar sprays. These sprays are widely used to promote crop growth, increase yield, and improve fruit quality. They also enhance plant resistance to biotic and abiotic stressors and address potassium deficiencies during critical growth stages.
The demand for potassic foliar sprays is driven by the growing need for sustainable agriculture practices and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies that enable more targeted and efficient applications.
The application of foliar spray in the field crop is accounting for the largest share of the application segment.
Foliar sprays are widely used in field crops such as cereals, oilseeds, and pulses to provide essential nutrients, promote growth and development, and improve yield.
The field crop application segment accounts for the largest share of the foliar spray market. Foliar sprays offer an effective solution to address challenges such as nutrient deficiencies, pests, diseases, and adverse weather conditions that can limit crop growth and yield.
The growing demand for high-quality crops and the need for sustainable agriculture practices are driving the adoption of foliar sprays in field crops. They reduce the excessive use of fertilizers and other chemicals, resulting in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to agriculture.
Additionally, precision agriculture technologies enable the more targeted and efficient application of foliar sprays in field crops, contributing to the growth of the market segment.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the foliar spray market.
This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing population and rising demand for food products, particularly in countries such as India and China. The growth of the agricultural sector in the region, coupled with the adoption of new technologies and practices, is creating opportunities for the foliar spray market.
Additionally, the presence of key players in the region and the development of innovative products tailored to the specific needs of the region are also contributing to the growth of the foliar spray market in the Asia Pacific.
Competitive landscape
Yara (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Mosaic (US), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (India), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), Aries Agro Limited (India).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Players
- Andaman AG
- Aries Agro Limited
- Coromandel International Limited
- Eurochem Group AG
- Gujarat State Fertlizers & Chemicals Ltd.
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
- Hebei Monband Water Soluble Ferilizer Co. Ltd.
- Icl Specialty Fertilizers
- Israel Chemical Ltd.
- K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- Lima Europe
- Nutrien
- Nutrient Technologies
- Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Mosaic Company
- Tribodyn AG
- Yara International
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
6. Industry Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Trends Impacting Customer's Business
6.3. Value Chain Analysis
6.4. Trade Analysis
6.5. Technology Analysis
6.6. Patent Analysis
6.7. Ecosystem Map & Supply Chain Analysis
6.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9. Case Studies
6.10. Pricing Analysis
6.10.1. Average Selling Price Trend Analysis
6.10.2. Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Type
6.11. Regulatory Framework
6.11.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations
6.12. Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6.13. Key Conferences & Events, 2023 - 2024
7. Foliar Spray Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Nitrogenous
7.3. Phosphatic
7.4. Potassic
7.5. Micronutrients
8. Foliar Spray Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Powder
8.3. Liquid
9. Foliar Spray Market, by Crop Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Horticultural Crops
9.2.1. Orchard Crops
9.2.2. Vegetable & Flower Crops
9.3. Field Crops
9.4. Turfs & Ornamentals
9.5. Others
10. Foliar Spray Market, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. Recession Impact
10.2.2. U.S.
10.2.3. Canada
10.2.4. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Recession Impact
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. UK
10.3.4. France
10.3.5. Spain
10.3.6. Italy
10.3.7. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. Recession Impact
10.4.2. China
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Japan
10.4.5. South Korea
10.4.6. Australia & New Zealand
10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5. South Amercia
10.5.1. Recession Impact
10.5.2. Brazil
10.5.3. Argentina
10.5.4. Rest of South America
10.6. Rest of World
10.6.1. Recession Impact
10.6.2. Middle East
10.6.3. Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Overview
11.2. Market Share Analysis
11.3. Key Player Strategies
11.4. Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020-2022
11.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.5.1. Star
11.5.2. Pervasive Players
11.5.3. Emerging Leaders
11.5.4. Participants
11.5.5. Competitive Benchmarking
11.6. Product Footprints
11.7. Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
11.7.1. Progressive Companies
11.7.2. Starting Blocks
11.7.3. Responsive Companies
11.7.4. Dynamic Companies
11.7.5. Competitive Benchmarking
11.8. Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.8.1. Product Launches
11.8.2. Deals
11.8.3. Other Developments
