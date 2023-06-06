Foliar Spray (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients) Market Analysis - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foliar Spray Market by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals), Region ( North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The foliar spray market is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

Foliar sprays are gaining popularity in agriculture due to their ability to provide crops with the necessary nutrients, resulting in improved growth, yield, and quality. This is particularly important for high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.

Foliar sprays also reduce the need for excessive use of fertilizers and chemicals, making them an environmentally friendly approach to agriculture. As sustainable agricultural practices gain more attention, the demand for foliar sprays is increasing, as they can be formulated to be environmentally friendly and promote sustainable agriculture.

Additionally, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, like sensors and drones, is driving the demand for foliar spray. Moreover, the demand for foliar sprays is driven by the need for improved crop yield and quality, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, and the growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices.

Potassic is the second largest segment among types of foliar spray in 2022.

Potassic foliar sprays are an essential type of foliar spray containing potassium, which plays a crucial role in various physiological processes of plants.

They are the second-largest segment among types of foliar sprays, following nitrogenous foliar sprays. These sprays are widely used to promote crop growth, increase yield, and improve fruit quality. They also enhance plant resistance to biotic and abiotic stressors and address potassium deficiencies during critical growth stages.

The demand for potassic foliar sprays is driven by the growing need for sustainable agriculture practices and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies that enable more targeted and efficient applications.

The application of foliar spray in the field crop is accounting for the largest share of the application segment.

Foliar sprays are widely used in field crops such as cereals, oilseeds, and pulses to provide essential nutrients, promote growth and development, and improve yield.

The field crop application segment accounts for the largest share of the foliar spray market. Foliar sprays offer an effective solution to address challenges such as nutrient deficiencies, pests, diseases, and adverse weather conditions that can limit crop growth and yield.

The growing demand for high-quality crops and the need for sustainable agriculture practices are driving the adoption of foliar sprays in field crops. They reduce the excessive use of fertilizers and other chemicals, resulting in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to agriculture.

Additionally, precision agriculture technologies enable the more targeted and efficient application of foliar sprays in field crops, contributing to the growth of the market segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the foliar spray market.

This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing population and rising demand for food products, particularly in countries such as India and China. The growth of the agricultural sector in the region, coupled with the adoption of new technologies and practices, is creating opportunities for the foliar spray market.

Additionally, the presence of key players in the region and the development of innovative products tailored to the specific needs of the region are also contributing to the growth of the foliar spray market in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive landscape

Yara (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Mosaic (US), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (India), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), Aries Agro Limited (India).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Players

Andaman AG

Aries Agro Limited

Coromandel International Limited

Eurochem Group AG

Gujarat State Fertlizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Ferilizer Co. Ltd.

Icl Specialty Fertilizers

Israel Chemical Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Lima Europe

Nutrien

Nutrient Technologies

Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Tribodyn AG

Yara International

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

6. Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Trends Impacting Customer's Business

6.3. Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Trade Analysis

6.5. Technology Analysis

6.6. Patent Analysis

6.7. Ecosystem Map & Supply Chain Analysis

6.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9. Case Studies

6.10. Pricing Analysis

6.10.1. Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.10.2. Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Type

6.11. Regulatory Framework

6.11.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations

6.12. Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.13. Key Conferences & Events, 2023 - 2024

7. Foliar Spray Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Nitrogenous

7.3. Phosphatic

7.4. Potassic

7.5. Micronutrients

8. Foliar Spray Market, by Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Powder

8.3. Liquid

9. Foliar Spray Market, by Crop Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Horticultural Crops

9.2.1. Orchard Crops

9.2.2. Vegetable & Flower Crops

9.3. Field Crops

9.4. Turfs & Ornamentals

9.5. Others

10. Foliar Spray Market, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Recession Impact

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.4. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Recession Impact

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. UK

10.3.4. France

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Italy

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Recession Impact

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. South Amercia

10.5.1. Recession Impact

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.4. Rest of South America

10.6. Rest of World

10.6.1. Recession Impact

10.6.2. Middle East

10.6.3. Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Market Share Analysis

11.3. Key Player Strategies

11.4. Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020-2022

11.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

11.5.1. Star

11.5.2. Pervasive Players

11.5.3. Emerging Leaders

11.5.4. Participants

11.5.5. Competitive Benchmarking

11.6. Product Footprints

11.7. Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1. Progressive Companies

11.7.2. Starting Blocks

11.7.3. Responsive Companies

11.7.4. Dynamic Companies

11.7.5. Competitive Benchmarking

11.8. Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.8.1. Product Launches

11.8.2. Deals

11.8.3. Other Developments

