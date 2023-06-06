Bulk Bags Market is Expected to Reach USD 4956.7 Million by 2028, Expanding at a rate of 6.80% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulk Bags Market Overview

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the “Bulk Bags Market Research Report Information by Fabric Type, Design, Region, Capacity, and End-User - Forecast Till 2028”, the Bulk bags market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2028 at a healthy CAGR of around 6.80%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which will likely reach a market of USD 4956.7 million by the end of 2028.

Market Scope: The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the enhanced efficiency and easy transportation involved in transporting materials over long distances.



Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Bulk bags includes players such as:

Greif Inc. (U.S.)

Bulk Lift International (U.S.)

Conitex Sonoco (U.S.)

Berry Global Group Inc (U.S.)

BAG Corp (U.S.)

J&HM Dickson Ltd (U.K.)

Langston Companies Inc.(US)

LC Packaging (the Netherlands)

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. (England)

Emmbi Industries Ltd (India)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2028: USD 4956.7 Million CAGR 2028: 6.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fabric Type, Capacity, Design and End-use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Enhance efficiency and easy transportation involved in transporting materials over long distances. High demand for bulk bags in the chemical industry Easy to handle Low cost of production of the bulk bags Recyclable, biodegradable, and Reusable nature of the bulk bags





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Bulk bags industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the enhanced efficiency and easy transportation involved in transporting materials over long distances. Furthermore, factors such as escalated demand for Bulk bags in the chemical industry, easy to handle, low cost of production, recyclable, biodegradable, & Reusable nature, manufacturers & producers' shift of focus towards highly protective & effective solutions, and superior qualities are also likely to have a positive impact on the performance of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market's performance. The main aspect limiting the market's development is the high costs linked. Furthermore, the consumer's inclination to use sealed, small packages are also projected to impose a major challenge on the market's growth. Moreover, factors such as strict government rules & regulations towards product packaging & sustainable packaging, the requirement to meet industrial standards as per customer's requirements, and the launch of automated pipelines for storage purposes will also likely harm the market performance over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Bulk bags industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. The numerous measures taken by the Government to combat the adversities and impact of the pandemic on the Bulk bags market will help it to expand.

Segment Analysis

Among all the fabric types, the type A segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for Bulk bags over the assessment era.

Among all the capacity ranges, the medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu.m) segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for Bulk bags over the assessment era.

Among all the design types, the circular/tabular segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for Bulk bags over the assessment era.

Among all the end-users, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for Bulk bags over the assessment era.



Regional Analysis

The Global Market for Bulk bags is analyzed across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the Asia-pacific Region carried the top position across the global Bulk bags industry in 2021. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Bulk bags Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the growing interest of manufacturers in the food, pharmaceutical, construction, fertilizers, and beverage. Furthermore, the rise of the sustainable packaging industry in China and India is also considered to be one of the crucial aspects supporting the expansion of the regional market.

The North American is anticipated to hold the following position across the global Bulk bags industry over the coming years. The regional market is anticipated to show maximum growth over the coming years. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Bulk bags Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the presence of some high-end industries and their usage of packaging materials with high density. Apart from this, the chemical and fertilizers industry also has a hand in catalyzing the growth of the regional Bulk bags market over the coming years.

The European Region is anticipated to secure third position across the global Bulk bags industry over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Bulk bags Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the involvement of Bulk bags in the mining and pharmaceutical sectors.

