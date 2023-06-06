The global prefabricated construction market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PREFABRICATED CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465590/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

With regard to housing construction, prefabricated construction provides high-quality and affordable homes.This is because prefabrication companies get substantial savings from material suppliers.



Also, it eliminates the possibility of hiring unreliable contractors and inexperienced workers.

In addition, prefabricated building construction is relatively quicker than traditional construction, given the swift manufacturing, elimination of weather-related delays at the job site, and superior planning.This is accredited to the concurrent construction of several parts.



As a result, construction companies can expand their operations by taking on several projects together instead of concentrating their efforts on a few projects.This means lesser time and more savings.



Such benefits of prefabricated construction raise its growth aspects globally.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global prefabricated construction market growth evaluation includes the geographical assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market.



The market growth is driven by technological advancements and government initiatives.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is high, with lucrative opportunities in the industrial, residential, and commercial segments. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Skanska Group, Cornerstone Building Brands, Sekisui, Bouygues Bâtiment International, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALHO SYSTEMBAU GMBH

2. ASTRON

3. BERKELEY GROUP (BERKELEY MODULAR)

4. BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT INTERNATIONAL

5. CERAMIC HOUSES

6. CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

7. KIRBY BUILDING SYSTEMS

8. MODERN PREFAB SYSTEMS

9. MOELVEN

10. RITZ-CRAFT CORPORATION

11. SEGEZHA GROUP

12. SEKISUI

13. SKANSKA GROUP

14. SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

15. VITAHUS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________