Automotive DC-DC Converter Market is expected to reach US$ 289,542 Million at a CAGR of 30.1% by the end of the year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive DC-DC converter market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 21,996 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global sales of automotive DC-DC converters are projected to soar at 30.1% CAGR. By 2033, the total market size is forecast to reach US$ 289,542 million.



The isolated DC-DC converters segment dominates the global market with a share of around 86.1% in 2023. By vehicle type, the BEV segment accounts for a prominent share of the global automotive DC-DC converter industry.

The global market for automotive DC-DC converters is projected to expand rapidly as a result of the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Electric vehicles are rising to fame due to growing environmental concerns and increasing fuel costs. Similarly, governments worldwide are putting efforts towards promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. This in turn is expected to elevate automotive DC-DC converter demand.

Almost all electric vehicles require a DC-DC converter to control their electrical systems. These converters are essential for the proper functioning of various vehicle components and systems.

Manufacturers are strongly improving their material and built qualities of automotive DC-DC converters. They are concentrating on meeting the rising demand for more efficient automotive DC-DC converters in different types of electric vehicles.

Key manufacturers worldwide are actively engaged in developing their direct presence in the local markets through joint ventures and acquisitions with domestic businesses. They are concentrating on expanding their customer base by developing & providing solutions with different power ranges and voltage requirements within electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The global automotive DC-DC converter industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 289,5432 million by 2033.

Based on power output, the >1000W segment holds around 45.0% share of the global market.

By product type, the insulated DC-DC converter segment accounts for about 86.1% share of the market.

China's automotive DC-DC converter industry is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 26,972.8 million by 2033.

Demand for automotive DC-DC converters in Japan is likely to rise at 29.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

The United States automotive DC-DC converter industry is forecast to expand at 30.8% CAGR through 2033.

“’ Range Anxiety’ represents a significant apprehension among electric vehicle owners, stemming from the fear of batteries depleting power before reaching their intended destinations or charging facilities. This concern is widely acknowledged within the electric vehicle community and is effectively addressed by the implementation of highly efficient DC-DC converters. As such, the perception of consumers towards Electric Vehicles remains a crucial factor in shaping the trajectory of the market's development. Manufacturers have a strategic window of opportunity to proactively influence and capitalize on the promising prospects within the market,” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Tier-1 Players account for around 40% to 45% of the overall market. These tier I players include Texas Instruments Inc., TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, and Others.

Tier II and other players include manufacturers with a total annual revenue of less than US$ 250 million from the sales of automotive DC-DC converters. The manufacturers such as Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba, Silver Atena, Fujitsu, Analog Devices (Maxim Integrated), Vicor Power, Semtech Corporation, Bel Fuse Corporation, and other regional and local players are expected to hold 55% to 60% of the market share.

Leading automotive DC-DC converter manufacturers are employing various strategies to increase their sales and expand their global footprints. This includes new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, facility expansions, and agreements. For instance,

In March 2022, TDK Corporation introduced new ultra-low profile DC-DC converters for various applications.





Key Companies Profiled:

BEL FUSE INC, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., BEL FUSE INC., Vicor Corporation, FUJITSU, TOSHIBA, Semtech Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., TDK Corp, Silver Atena GmbH.

Find More Valuable Insights:

The research report analyzes the market demand trends of the global automotive DC-DC converter market. The market estimation and growth projection are based on factors such as end-use industries development, COVID-19 crisis impact, replacement ratio, and rate of urbanization.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) research scope, the automotive DC-DC converter market has been studied and segmented based on vehicle type, voltage, output power, sales channel, product type, form factor, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the supply and demand sides of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

NEV (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle)

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)



By Voltage:

3V-14V

15V-36V

36V-75V

>75 V

By Output Power:

0.25-250 W

250-500 W

500 -1000 W

>1000W

By Sales Channel:

First Fit

Aftermarket

By Product Type:

Isolated

Non Isolated

By Form Factor:

Full Brick

Half Brick

Quarter Brick

Eight Brick

Sixteen Brick

Others

By Country:

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of South Asia & Pacific

GCC Countries

Türkiye

Northern Africa

South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa

