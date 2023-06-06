Chicago Loop Alliance announces lineup and programming details for Sundays on State events

Chicago, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CHICAGO— Chicago Loop Alliance is announcing the full lineup of artists and activations for Sundays on State . Now in its third year, the internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series closes the most iconic parts of State Street in the Loop to vehicle traffic for two Sundays this summer. Free and open to the public, this year’s events will fill an expanded footprint on State Street from Adams to Lake on July 16 and August 13. Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package, including a stay at theWit, a Hilton Hotel. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays .

Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and SSA#1-2015. The events are supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events. Supporting sponsors are Allstate Insurance Company, Macy’s and Target. The Event sponsor is Block 37. Community sponsors are Catalog, Divvy, Millennium Garages, theWit, a Hilton Hotel, Walgreens, and Star Events.

Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood. – the Loop. The full list of performers and street activations can be found here .

The chosen street activations were submitted by members of the Chicago community and beyond, and feature over 88% underrepresented business owners, including 77% women-owned businesses, 67% minority-owned businesses, 12% LGBTQ+-owned businesses, 3% veteran-owned businesses, and 4% disability-owned businesses with overlaps in several categories.

Sundays on State performances will showcase a wide variety of Chicago’s world-class entertainment industry including blues, house, soul/funk, country, classical, Latin pop, ballet, musical theatre and hip-hop. Stage acts include The Joffrey Ballet, Freakeasy Chicago, Trinity Irish Dancers, Ballet 5:8, Cabaret ZaZou, The Claudettes, Parranderos Latin Combo, and more. The event series also features pop-up performances by the Mobile Museum of Tolerance, Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, Chicago Sinfonietta, Hokule’a Academy of Polynesian Arts, Lake Shore Dames, and more. The full list of performers can be found here .

The selected street activations showcase the diversity of Chicago’s local artists, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and iconic brands. On-street options for attendees include dance classes, group fitness activities, interactive reading and more. Retail options include handmade goods, self-care products, local art, clothing, accessories, books, vintage items, and a custom streetside experience from Macy’s. Food and drink options will showcase over 25 local restaurants and breweries. The full list of street activations can be found here .

“As Sundays on State returns for a third year, we continue to welcome performance and participation by Chicagoans from across the city, showing that the Loop is truly Everyone’s Neighborhood,” said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. “Programming for both Sunday events guarantees to attract people to the Loop to participate in family-friendly fun that unites the community, accelerates the economic recovery and creates joy.”

“Sundays on State is a great representation of the soul of Chicago, uniting people from across the city to celebrate the joy of summer,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Showcasing organizations from every Chicago community, Sundays on State demonstrates Chicagoans’ unique flavor as each event enlivens the central business district while promoting local artists, small business owners from other communities, and major businesses along State Street.”

The program utilizes State Street from Adams to Lake. All east-west streets will remain open to automobile traffic.

In addition to on-street programming, Chicago Loop Alliance will offer a variety of discounts and coupons called Loop Deals throughout the summer to all Sundays on State attendees and the general public. View all Loop Deals at LoopChicago.com/LoopDeals .

Last year’s events attracted over 113,000 people for the first event and over 500,000 for the entire event series. The full impact data for 2022 event can be found here .

Media partners include Chicago Reader, Chicago Tribune, Concorde New Media, Crawford Broadcasting (Power92, WSRB, WYCA-FM), iHeart (WVAZ, WGRB, WGCI), Reflejos, Vocalo 89.5FM, and WBEZ 91.5FM.

About Sundays on State

Sundays on State, honored with the Award of Excellence by the International Downtown Association and named “ Best New Event of the Year ” (Time Out Chicago, 2021), returns to Chicago’s most iconic street by popular demand. State Street closes to vehicular traffic with an expanded footprint from Lake to Adams and transforms into an open street full of surprises for two Sundays this summer. The free event series supports hundreds of local small businesses and artists; attracts hundreds of thousands from every Chicago neighborhood and beyond to accelerate economic recovery; and unites the community for an interactive block party in the heart of the city, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, shopping, food, drinks and local attractions. Find more information and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays . #SundaysOnState

About Chicago Loop Alliance

Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA)’s mission is to create, manage and promote positive and inclusive programs that attract people to the Loop and accelerate economic recovery. CLA is a membership organization as well as the sole service provider for Special Service Area#1-2015, and the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation produces public art projects and events. For more information, visit LoopChicago.com .



