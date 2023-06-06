New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465580/?utm_source=GNW

KEY FINDINGS

The global modular construction market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast years 2023 to 2032. The market’s growth is attributable to factors such as the advantages over traditional construction systems, the increase in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, as well as advantages of a time and cost-effective method of construction



MARKET INSIGHTS

Modularization is characterized as a construction method where a complete unit of a building is constructed off-site instead of smaller structural components, as with panelization.During the modular construction process, buildings are constructed in a controlled environment and, subsequently, put together at the construction site.



The modules are built through the use of common building materials as well as assembly-line production techniques.

Furthermore, compared to traditional approaches, modular construction entails overlapping site development at the construction site and building construction in the manufacturing facility.This approach reduces construction time by up to 50%.



Also, modular building sites are adaptable, mobile, and can be disassembled and renovated. Hence, the advantages of a time and cost-effective method of construction are set to propel the global modular construction market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global modular construction market growth study covers the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to lead and dominate the global modular construction market during the forecast period.



The increase in research and development initiatives, rising investments in the residential and commercial industry, and strategic initiatives between various governments as well as the private sector are expected to propel the region’s market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry in the global modular construction market is anticipated to be moderate over the forecast years. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Berkeley Group, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Modulaire Group, etc.



