The global gaming market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast years of 2023-2032

MARKET INSIGHTS

Games available on Google Play Store, Windows App Store, over the Internet or the gaming company’s website free of cost are boosting the global gaming market.Moreover, games that are available free of cost have different business models.



In this regard, the free-to-play (FTP) business model is gaining increasing popularity among gamers owing to their availability without the price.

In addition, as per the Google Play store, companies with a free-to-play (FTP) business model dominate the chart; games such as Zynga PUBG that enable users to download their game for free in comparison to games which are paid are one of the most downloaded.Although these games let users create an account for free, they may need to pay for additional or premium features.



However, it is possible to continue playing using the existing free business model. As a result, the availability of free-of-cost gaming plays an essential role in fueling the global gaming market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global gaming market growth is evaluated through the assessment of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



The market growth of the region is primarily fueled by the increasing number of smartphone users, improvements in hardware and software, as well as the emergence of the organized e-sports business.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of industry rivalry in the global gaming market is set to rise during the forecast period. Furthermore, major enterprises operating in the global market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts Inc, Nintendo Co Ltd, etc.



