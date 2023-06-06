Global Denim Finishing Agents Market to 2028: Increasing Demand for Fashionable & Comfortable Denim Clothing Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Denim Finishing Agents Market by Type (Softeners, Enzymes, Anti-back Staining Agents, Bleaching Agents, Resins, Neutralizing Agents, Dyes, Detergents), Denim Type (Raw, Cotton), Application (Garments, Non-Garments) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global denim finishing agents market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Denim finishing agents are widely used in the garments, and non-garments such as footwear, accessories, and home decor applications. It consists of softeners, enzymes, anti-back staining agents, bleaching agents, resins, neutralizing agents, dyes, detergents, and others. These denim finishing agents can be applied to denim materials through various finishing processes, such as washing, coating, or spraying.
Softeners segment is expected to be the largest market in the denim finishing agents market
Softeners are the most used denim finishing agents in garment and non-garment applications. The finished garment and other accessories' flexibility, elasticity, and texture are all improved by softeners. When fabrics are exposed to various chemicals during the production of a denim garment, the fabrics might become brittle.
The addition of softeners improves the completed garment's texture and feel. Moreover, the softeners segment is projected to be the second fastest growing market in denim finishing agents during the forecast period.
Garments segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the denim finishing agents
The growth of the garments segment in the denim finishing agents market is attributed to factors such as cultural preference, fashion trends, and economic conditions.
The popularity of different styles of denim garments such as destressed jeans, vintage look denim garments, destressed jeans, and faded jeans is supporting the denim finishing agents market in garments globally.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the denim finishing agents market
The growing population coupled with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population is key driver for denim finishing agents market in Asia-Pacific. Countries like China and India offers huge market for denim garments as the consumers seek to adopt western fashion trends.
Due to availability of raw material and cheap labor many brands of denim garments have shifted their manufacturing facilities to the countries like China, India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. All these factors are driving the demand for denim finishing agents market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the denim finishing agents market in 2022.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|252
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Fashionable & Comfortable Denim Clothing
- Technological Advancements in Denim Finishing
- Increasing Demand for Customized Denim
- Growing Demand from Emerging Economics
Restraints
- Health & Environmental Concerns
- Competition from Alternative Materials
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Denim Finishing Agents
- Expansion of e-Commerce & Online Retail
Challenges
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Competition from Counterfeit Products
Companies Mentioned
- AB Enzymes GmbH
- Americos Industries Inc.
- Archroma
- Asutex
- BASF SE
- Chirag Corporation
- CHT Group
- Coats Group PLC
- Denim Chemicals Inc.
- Denim Code Sdn. Bhd.
- Denimist Chemical Company
- DuPont De Nemours, Inc.
- Dystar Group
- HT Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Kunal Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Liming Group
- Nearchimica S.p.A.
- Novozymes A/S
- Officina39
- Organic Dyes and Pigment LLC
- Protex International
- Pulcra Chemicals GmbH
- Rudolf GmbH
- The Seydel Companies, Inc.
- Yuken Chemical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0qi36
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment