Voice of Customer Survey-India Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions Market

A survey was conducted to understand fleet, asset tracking, and shipment monitoring in the Indian logistics service delivery market.



It included decision makers and key influencers of fleet and logistics asset or shipment monitoring associated with multinational and local second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL) organizations.



A sample size of 20 organizations helped understand customer sentiments, factors behind adoption, major pain points, unmet needs, and emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends of fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions.This survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and other warehouse assets.



The study covers the types of assets tracked, connectivity technologies and platforms currently used, plan to implement IoT technologies, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of a fleet tracking solution, key motivations when considering the purchase of a logistics service delivery asset tracking solution, and major pain points/unmet needs.



The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers connectivity technologies currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, types of platforms currently used, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a new solution, and major pain points/unmet needs.In addition, the questionnaire on emerging technology trends reveals that logistic companies will prioritize warehouse automation, electric vehicles, and IoT for resource allocation and investment during the next 2 years.

