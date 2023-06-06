India Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2023: Ecosystem and Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regulations, Project Pipeline, Cost Economics, Projections - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will have a comprehensive green hydrogen project dataset with announced and under-implementation projects. Some parameters covered here will include project developer, location, capacity, application, and status of the project.
Green hydrogen is emerging as a promising market in India with avid interest from both the public and private sectors. The recent months have witnessed a series of project announcements by oil and gas majors, large power companies, and renewable energy developers. Meanwhile, various plans have been announced to set up manufacturing facilities for electrolysers as well.
The government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023, with a target of 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production by 2030. This has further boosted growth and strengthened industry confidence in the sector.
Thus, there is a massive opportunity in this fast-growing area for power producers, oil and gas companies, manufacturers and technology providers, automobile companies as well as utilities.
This report will cover:
- Market ecosystem and growth trends
- Policy and regulatory landscape
- Plans of public and private sector companies
- Key tenders and project pipeline
- Cost economics and emerging financing trends
- Outlook and projections for green hydrogen
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Size and Growth Drivers
- Market Overview
- Hydrogen Demand and Supply Outlook
- Growth Potential
- Key Trends
- Key Areas of Application
- Potential Business Models
- Key Growth Drivers
2. Policy and Regulatory Developments and Outlook
- Green Hydrogen Policy
- National Green Hydrogen Mission
- Other Central Policy Initiatives
- State Level Policies and Initiatives
- Key Alliances and Collaborations
- Issues and Concerns
- Policy and Regulatory Outlook
3. Major Players
- Recent Tenders
- Plans of Key Players
- Renewable Energy Developers
- Oil and Gas Companies
- Automobile Companies
- Industries
4. Projects and Case Studies
- This chapter will present 5-6 case studies of operational green hydrogen projects in India
5. Technology Trends
- Current Hydrogen Manufacturing Capacity
- Types of Electrolysers
- Proton Exchange Membrane
- Alkaline Electrolysers
- Other
- Focus on Fuel Cells
- Domestic Manufacturing Plans and Upcoming Projects
- Storage and Transportation
- Applicable Standards
6. Cost of Production and Investments
- Cost of Green Hydrogen Production
- Key Factors Impacting Cost
- Emerging Financing Options
- Cost and Investment Outlook
7. Future Outlook and Projections (till 2030)
- Capacity Based on Project Pipeline
- Capacity Outlook
- Required Renewable Energy Capacity
- Key Issues and Challenges
8. Industry Insights
- This will feature perspective of 6-7 leading developers and policy makers.
