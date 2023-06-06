India Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2023: Ecosystem and Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regulations, Project Pipeline, Cost Economics, Projections - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will have a comprehensive green hydrogen project dataset with announced and under-implementation projects. Some parameters covered here will include project developer, location, capacity, application, and status of the project.

Green hydrogen is emerging as a promising market in India with avid interest from both the public and private sectors. The recent months have witnessed a series of project announcements by oil and gas majors, large power companies, and renewable energy developers. Meanwhile, various plans have been announced to set up manufacturing facilities for electrolysers as well.

The government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023, with a target of 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production by 2030. This has further boosted growth and strengthened industry confidence in the sector.

Thus, there is a massive opportunity in this fast-growing area for power producers, oil and gas companies, manufacturers and technology providers, automobile companies as well as utilities.

This report will cover:

Market ecosystem and growth trends

Policy and regulatory landscape

Plans of public and private sector companies

Key tenders and project pipeline

Cost economics and emerging financing trends

Outlook and projections for green hydrogen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Size and Growth Drivers

Market Overview

Hydrogen Demand and Supply Outlook

Growth Potential

Key Trends

Key Areas of Application

Potential Business Models

Key Growth Drivers

2. Policy and Regulatory Developments and Outlook

Green Hydrogen Policy

National Green Hydrogen Mission

Other Central Policy Initiatives

State Level Policies and Initiatives

Key Alliances and Collaborations

Issues and Concerns

Policy and Regulatory Outlook

3. Major Players

Recent Tenders

Plans of Key Players

Renewable Energy Developers

Oil and Gas Companies

Automobile Companies

Industries

4. Projects and Case Studies

This chapter will present 5-6 case studies of operational green hydrogen projects in India

5. Technology Trends

Current Hydrogen Manufacturing Capacity

Types of Electrolysers

Proton Exchange Membrane

Alkaline Electrolysers

Other

Focus on Fuel Cells

Domestic Manufacturing Plans and Upcoming Projects

Storage and Transportation

Applicable Standards

6. Cost of Production and Investments

Cost of Green Hydrogen Production

Key Factors Impacting Cost

Emerging Financing Options

Cost and Investment Outlook

7. Future Outlook and Projections (till 2030)

Capacity Based on Project Pipeline

Capacity Outlook

Required Renewable Energy Capacity

Key Issues and Challenges

8. Industry Insights

This will feature perspective of 6-7 leading developers and policy makers.

