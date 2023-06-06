New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice of Customer Survey: Southeast Asian Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465492/?utm_source=GNW

This Voice of Customer survey examines Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring solutions in the Southeast Asian logistics service delivery markets.



With a sample size of 61 organizations across Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, the survey gathered data from decision makers and key influencers from logistics companies, primarily those directly involved in fleet and logistics asset or shipment monitoring associated with 2PL/ 3PL/ 4PL multinational and local organizations.



The survey seeks to:

• Understand customer sentiments related to fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions

• Determine the driving factors behind adopting fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions

• Uncover major pain points and unmet needs while using fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring tools

• Discover emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends logistics companies are adopting for the futureThe survey includes data points for fleet, heavy assets, returnable/reusable assets, and other warehouse assets.



The questionnaire tracks assets, connectivity technologies for tracking fleet and logistics service delivery assets, plans to implement IoT technologies for asset tracking, types of platforms for tracking logistics service delivery assets, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a fleet tracking solution or logistics service delivery asset tracking solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions.



Similarly, it covers the use of shipment/cargo monitoring connectivity technologies, types of platforms for monitoring shipment/cargo, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in shipment/cargo monitoring solutions.

Author: Aaron Manoharan

