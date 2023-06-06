New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The North American Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465488/?utm_source=GNW

It analyzes key class 1-3 air suspension components, including air springs, air struts, and air compressors.



Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). The study breaks down the air suspension replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price.



The competitive environment for air suspension replacement units is also examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled.



The North American class 1–3 vehicle air suspension replacement aftermarket is a niche market that is directly correlated with the luxury vehicle segment.



The air suspension replacement aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components are durable and reliable likely to last up to 10 years before replacement under normal operating conditions.



Replacement for air suspension commonly arises from issues such as air leaks, rust, wear & tear, and compressor burnout.



Fleets or owner-operators requiring an air suspension replacement are deploying older vehicles aged 8 or more years.



The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities participants in this space can use to take action.

Author: Wallace Lau

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________