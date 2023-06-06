New Religious Western Historical Fiction Novel Tells A Heartfelt Chronicle of a Parson’s Life Well Lived

Charleston, SC, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At only several years old, young Caleb—a boy living in America in the early 1800s—can feel that something is missing from his life. There’s a yearning in his heart he can’t quite put a finger on, so he spends his days like any other rough-and-tumble country boy: completing chores, traipsing in the woods, and catching fish.

When Caleb turns 10, he visits his neighbor’s home, where kindhearted Parson Jenks has taken up residence for a day or two while on his preaching circuit. Suddenly, the missing piece of Caleb’s life is found: God.

After begging his parents to teach him to read so he can enjoy the Bible himself, Caleb fills the gap in his soul with daily readings. He visits with Parson Jenks as much as he’s able for six years, until one day Parson Jenks decides to step down and informs Caleb that God has called him to be his replacement.

With God’s will, a circuit map, and Parson Jenks' old horse as his guides in this new calling, Parson Caleb Booker embarks on a new life, filled with deep spiritual experiences, challenges, heartbreak, and love.

About the Author:

Jim Graham, an Indiana native, writes poetry and short stories that contain many of his life experiences and his strong relationship with God. He lives in the rolling hills of southern Indiana with wife and Yorkshire terrier. Together, they enjoy volunteering at their church, spending time with family, traveling, and treasure hunting with Jim’s metal detector. Jim is retired and focuses on writing inspiring books to hopefully entertain his readers and communicate that anyone can have a relationship with the Lord.

