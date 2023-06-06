Liquid Instruments Products Now Available from TestEquity

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, one of the world’s largest electronics test and measurement distributor, has teamed up with Liquid Instruments to bring you a new innovative collaboration. Get ready to experience Moku, a revolutionary software-defined instrumentation platform for developing, testing, and controlling new technology and designs.

An entire suite of software-defined test instruments in one device

Say goodbye to tangled wires and multiple hardware boxes and experience the power and convenience of the Moku product family, which consists of three all-in-one hardware options — Moku:Pro, Moku:Lab, and Moku:Go — that offer up to 12 software-defined instruments in one device. From essential tools like oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers to advanced tools like lock-in amplifiers and laser lock boxes, Moku products offer an entire test bench at a fraction of the cost.

Gain unprecedented flexibility with a reconfigurable FPGA

All Moku devices harness the incredible power of a field-programmable gate array (FPGA). This means instant reconfiguration into any instrument you need. Seamlessly switch between instruments with software compatibility for Windows, macOS, and iPadOS applications. Plus, embrace the limitless possibilities with API integrations for Python, MATLAB, and LabVIEW.

Multi-instrument capabilities? Check. Customization? Check. AI integration? Check.

Thanks to a highly intuitive software interface, each Moku instrument is easy to use. When you need to build a test system, Moku allows you to use multiple instruments simultaneously, deploy VHDL code to create custom instruments, or use AI tools like ChatGPT to write code for you. Watch this webinar to learn more.

“The Moku platform is poised to change the test and measurement industry,” said Dan Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer at TestEquity. “For example, the portable Moku:Go offers the comprehensive capabilities of a test bench in a sleek, lightweight device that fits in your backpack. You can set it up in less than 10 minutes and start testing.”



Moku allows you to start testing quickly without any need to configure multiple systems. Plus, Moku makes it easy for distributed teams to remotely connect to their software-defined instruments and collaborate in real time.



“TestEquity’s depth of experience and commitment to customer excellence pair perfectly with our innovative product suite,” said Lisa Petrucci, Vice President of Business Development at Liquid Instruments. “We’re excited to partner with TestEquity to help engineers and researchers test and collaborate quickly and seamlessly with Moku devices.”



For more details about Liquid Instruments product features, specifications, and availability, visit TestEquity.com.



About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, is one of the world’s largest distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.



About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments enables scientists, engineers, and students to acquire data, generate signals, and control their experiment through modern, software-defined test and measurement solutions that provide advanced capabilities, a great user experience, and custom programmability for maximum flexibility and performance in a range of applications. The company’s flagship product, Moku: Pro, integrates up to 12 distinct, high-precision instruments into a single, compact hardware device. Learn more at liquidinstruments.com.

Media contact

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director, TestEquity

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com