Valimail and Pax8 Partner Offering Automated DMAR Solutions to MSPs

DENVER, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today the addition of Valimail to its expanded roster of security and authentication offerings on the Pax8 Marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Valimail is a global leader in zero-trust email authentication, specializing in anti-phishing and email fraud protection with its innovative DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance), BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification), and email authentication solutions for organizations of all sizes.



“The partnership between Valimail and Pax8 brings together the cutting-edge technology and expertise of Valimail in email authentication and anti-phishing offerings to our partners,” said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of Vendor Operations at Pax8. "By joining forces, Pax8 and Valimail will empower MSPs to strengthen the security of their customers' email systems, safeguard their brand reputation, secure sensitive information, and enable seamless and secure communications. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to our partners, further reinforcing their ability to proactively protect and serve their customers."

Valimail is a proven leader in accelerating the MSP journey to DMARC enforcement with patented automated services in use at over 30,000 clients worldwide. Through their flagship MSP product, Valimail Core®, MSPs gain access to real-time threat intelligence and achieve market-leading, accurate, and automated DMARC enforcement within an average of 60 days. In an industry where only 15% of companies reach DMARC enforcement, Valimail stands out as a trusted partner, helping organizations protect their brand reputation and increase email deliverability. With Valimail’s comprehensive platform, organizations, partners, and customers worldwide have experienced unparalleled success in stopping email and brand abuse, both internally and externally.

“The need for email authentication (DMARC) has never been more urgent. By teaming with Pax8, we will accelerate bringing our cost-effective, automated solutions to small and midsized companies. Pax8’s expertise coupled with our best-of-breed services enable a massively scaled MSP-optimized approach, protecting our joint clients in unprecedented ways,” said Alexander Garcia-Tobar, Valimail CEO and Co-Founder.

Valimail Core® highlights include:

Quick ROI with 90%+ of clients achieving market leading accurate and automated DMARC enforcement within 60 days on average;

Exceptional easy setup and ongoing maintenance of DMARC enforcement, generating cost and efficiency savings for busy MSPs;

Improved email deliverability and marketing campaign performance due to patented Instant SPF technology; and

One-click authorization of thousands of preconfigured sending services for full visibility and control of clients’ email ecosystems by MSPs.

“The Pax8 project is an instantiation of the API-first approach powering our ecosystem strategy. This partnership allows us to leverage the benefits of scale, automation, efficiency, and frictionless transactions unlocked by the Pax8 Marketplace,” adds Surja Chatterjea, Director of Technical Alliances at Valimail.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company’s cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body. With 30,000 global customers on our platform, Valimail increases trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information, visit www.valimail.com

