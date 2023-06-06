eXp Realty Leverages the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Agent Support, Increase Productivity

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is building on its focus on innovation and technology with the launch of an AI support chatbot called “Luna.”



Luna is powered by ChatGPT and GPT-4 and is available 24/7 to all eXp Realty agents to interact with the company, get assistance with day-to-day tasks, find answers to questions in real-time and get help on a variety of topics ranging from policies and procedures to tips for setting up listings, appointments and generating reports.

“Luna is our first step toward using AI to empower agents,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “We created Luna in direct response to our agent NPS feedback. We hear from agents all the time that this business is 24/7, so this is another way to provide support in a way that helps drive our agents' businesses.”

Using AI to help agents increase their productivity

The company is also incorporating AI into its web-based metaverse platform, Frame (framevr.io), which now has a GPT-powered assistant in its text chat and AI-based content generation tools to help users increase productivity and customize their metaverse experience.

“We believe that AI can be used in the metaverse to increase productivity and cultivate creativity,” said Sanford. “We have AI tools coming out in Frame for meeting summaries, surfacing relevant content during conversations and even improving accessibility for deaf or blind users. Innovation is our theme for 2023 and we will carry that focus into EXPCON later this year, where we will really zone in on AI and its capabilities in this industry. I’m looking forward to even more exciting ways we will continue to look to AI to improve our business, for example using a BOT at SUCCESS to leverage the massive amount of valuable content we have curated.”

