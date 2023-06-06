Press release – No. 4 / 2023

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 6, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will present an overview of the company at the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, June 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CET)

Presentation and Q&A with Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 14 at 4:40 p.m. PT (Thursday, June 15 at 1:40 a.m. CET)

Fireside chat with Adam Steensberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

A webcast of each corporate presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the company's website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with several pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com