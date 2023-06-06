America’s VetDogs Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Smithtown, New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Smithtown, NY (June 6, 2023): America’s VetDogs, a Smithtown, NY based national nonprofit that provides service dogs to military veterans, first responders and active-duty service members with disabilities, is honored to announce it has received a $18,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, which will help fund its PTSD Service Dog Program. PTSD Service Dog training program is designed specifically for veterans who have been diagnosed with combat related post-traumatic stress. A PTSD service dog from America’s VetDogs is specially trained in specific tasks and skills that help mitigate the symptoms of PTSD to provide the emotional and physical support a veteran might need.

“America’s VetDogs is extremely grateful to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation for its generous grant to support our mission of helping those who have served our country,” said America’s VetDogs president and CEO, John Miller. “This grant will be invaluable to our PTSD program by allowing us to increase our capacity to train and place more highly trained dogs to help change the lives of veterans.”

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “America’s VetDogs’ program provides the emotional and physical support that is much needed by placing these highly trained service dog with the right veteran in need.”

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the America’s VetDogs programs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to United States veterans of all eras, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to live with pride and self-reliance once again. Not only does a service dog provide support with daily activities, but it also helps to motivate the individual to tackle everyday challenges.



America’s VetDogs trains and places service dogs for those with physical and emotional disabilities; guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision; service dogs to help mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma; and facility dogs as part of the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog; however, all of America’s VetDogs’ services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, foundations, businesses, and community organizations.

About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

DVNF achieves this mission by:

Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community and educating the public accordingly.



About America’s VetDogs

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

