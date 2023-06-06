Global Education Buildings Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Schools is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Buildings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global education buildings market is billion $590.74 in 2022 to $613.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The education buildings market is expected to reach $679.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Major players in the education buildings market are IA Interior Architects, CallisonRTKL, Leo A Daly, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, HKS Inc, Gensler, Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CANIZARO CAWTHON DAVIS, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, Nikken Sekkei, AECOM, and HDR Inc.

An education building is a building designed for various primary, secondary, or higher education activities, and sometimes the building includes space for students to live.



The main types of construction activities in educational buildings are new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment, and demolition. New construction refers to the first permanent building of any infrastructure on a particular site which is used to build schools and universities that help to better serve the students. The educational buildings are used in schools and institutions and used by both public and private educational institutions.



The adoption of robotics in construction is a key trend gaining popularity in the education buildings market. Robotics refers to a branch of science that involves designing, manufacturing, and use of robots to perform various simple and difficult tasks done by humans traditionally. Robotics in the construction industry is used to increase work efficiency and reduce labor work and environmental impact and build educational buildings fast.

For instance, in March 2022, Rugged Robotics, a US-based developer of construction technology, raised $9.4 million in funding to automate construction layouts. The company offers a 'Rugged Robotics Mark I' robot that can mark engineering designs onto concrete floors directly and is available for commercial use. This robot enables the workers to know where to start construction.



In October 2022, Pike Construction Services, a US-based construction company that offers construction management and development services, acquired Charles A. Gaetano Construction Corporation and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is anticipated to boost Pike's position in Utica, the Central New York region, and the whole Northeast while increasing the value it provides to its present and prospective clients. Charles A. Gaetano Construction Corporation and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC are US-based providers of construction services, including educational buildings.



North America was the largest region in the educational buildings market in 2022. The regions covered in education buildings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the education buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing number of schools is expected to propel the growth of the educational buildings market going forward. The school refers to a type of educational facility created to offer classrooms and other learning settings and materials for educating students. Schools demand educational buildings for establishing classrooms, laboratories, equipment, and other educational infrastructure.

Hence, the increasing number of schools will increase the demand for educational buildings. For instance, in July 2022, according to ISC Research, a UK-based research organization that tracks the world's international school market, there are a total of 13,180 English-medium international schools globally that enroll 5.8 million students that are aged between 3 and 18. Therefore, the increasing number of schools is driving the growth of the educational buildings market going forward.



The education buildings market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing outdoor education buildings and indoor education buildings. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

