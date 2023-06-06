Turbo Insurance Powers Seamless, Multi-Carrier Rate/Quote Environment with Implementation of insured.io LeadGen Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Turbo Insurance Group (Turbo) has successfully implemented the insured.io LeadGen Platform (LeadGen).



Turbo, a new, nationwide, tech-forward insurance agency, can now arm the company’s agents with rates from more than 30 carriers in real-time following the rapid deployment of this modern, streamlined quoting solution. LeadGen stands out not only with superior rate/quote capabilities, but also by being significantly more customer-centric than many of the out-of-the-box, insurtech solutions available today. LeadGen can be deployed to nearly any location, including directly on any website or embedded within other applications, and it supports any line of business with customizable workflows while simplifying customer intake for personal and commercial lines.

“Turbo came to us initially looking to leverage the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform in a unique way,” said Steve Johnson, founder and head of product at insured.io. “By utilizing the direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales process inherent to the Customer Engagement Platform as a lead generation solution we are helping Turbo leverage off-the-shelf products in new and interesting ways. While we have enjoyed working with Turbo on this project, it is also important to note that this implementation was an excellent opportunity to bring our expertise with customer engagement to the agent experience.”

By collaborating with the Turbo team, insured.io was able to bring the project to launch in record time, complete with a direct connection into the company’s EZ Lynx agency management system (AMS) for direct quoting of homeowners’ insurance products from multiple carriers across the U.S. Additionally, Turbo elected to combine the features and functionality with the capabilities of the insured.io INTERCEPT custom logic engine for quote intelligence, insights, and analytics. The combination of LeadGen and INTERCEPT equips Turbo with a powerful toolbox capable of capturing high quality leads.

“I’ve known insured.io for years, but always thought of them as more carrier-focused,” said Chad Barczuk, CTO for Turbo. “ The functionality they were able to provide for our agency prior to and upon launch has been a determining factor in the early success of our business. We look forward to an ongoing, innovative partnership.”

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About Turbo Insurance Group

Turbo Insurance Group bridges the gap between mortgages and insurance. Turbo Insurance simplifies the way clients interact and purchase insurance. By using their application process, borrowers can get homeowners insurance quotes at the time of application, removing days off the loan process. Turbo’s quote experience shops over 30 nationwide carriers for the best options tailored to each borrower and their needs. The Turbo experience goes beyond an initial conversation and bind of a policy, once a borrower picks their policy, they assigned an account manager who will help manage and maintain their policy. At time of renewal, Turbo will re-shop their carriers to make sure you are still getting the best coverage for the best price. For more information about Turbo Insurance Group, please visit www.turboinsurance.com.