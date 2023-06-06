New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD 2024 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103090/?utm_source=GNW



The analyst has segmented the budget request by the military department and 20 technology areas, including aircraft; ships; ground vehicles; and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The base year for DoD budgets is 2022, and the market forecast is estimated from 2023 to 2028.Frost & Sullivan included research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support.



We also included classified budget requests but could not break them down into technology areas.



Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories.



Program segmentation and funding forecasts are made at the analyst’s discretion. The purpose of this study is to discuss the 2024 DoD budget request.



The market is mature and stable.



This study will outline and provide commentary regarding budget trends.



The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD budget request, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

