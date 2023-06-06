Global Pet Calming Products Market Report 2023: Usage of Organic and Premium Products Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Calming Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Pet Type, Distribution Channel, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pet Calming Products Market size is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Awareness that dogs, like people, may feel stress, anxiety, and behavioral disorders has increased the number of pet owners seeking remedies to assist their pets in managing these conditions. In turn, this increases the need for pet-calming products. Lifestyle changes, the humanization of pets, the influence of the pandemic on human-animal relationships, and the efficacy of the products are all significant market drivers.



Pets get anxious, just like people do. Even though it's not fun, anxiety is a normal and healthy feeling. All dog breeds can get nervous, but each dog may feel it differently. Even though all dogs sometimes worry, a dog with too much worry could develop an anxiety disorder if it isn't treated. If one doesn't deal with a dog's anxiety, it can lead to behavioral and other problems.



Pets can be anxious for several different reasons. Anxiety in dogs is usually caused by fear, being alone, or getting older. Loud noises, strange people or animals, visual cues like hats or umbrellas, new or strange places, specific situations like going to the vet or riding in a car, and surfaces like grass and wood floors can all cause fear-based anxiety. Although certain pets may react briefly to these things, they may have a bigger effect on already nervous dogs.



It is believed that some dogs suffer from separation anxiety. Dogs suffering from separation anxiety cannot find solace when left alone or separated from their family. This anxiousness frequently shows as unwanted behaviors, such as peeing and defecating in the home, trashing furniture and furnishings, and barking.



Market Growth Factors

Rising number of pet adoption with increased spending on their welfare



Cats and dogs are among the most prevalent domesticated animals for human companionship, and their relationships with humans often confer mental health advantages on both parties. In response to the spread of COVID-19, social distancing measures such as the working-from-home policy have been strengthened globally.

Coupled with a rise in unemployment, the average number of hours spent at home per day by the general population has grown significantly, which has given a rise in dog and cat adoptions from animal shelters. Hence, this is boosting the market growth.



The usage of organic and premium products



In recent decades, as the 'humanization'of pets has expanded, so has the amount spent by consumers on their pets' healthcare. This rise in pet ownership gives the pet-care ecosystem, which involves retail chains, food and services for pets, and pet care services, the boost it needs.

Also, more and more people think of their pets as a member of the family and choose products based on what their dogs need. Thus, with the usage of organic and high-quality pet care products, the market for pet calming products is expected to surge.



Market Restraining Factor

Lack of professional veterinarians especially in remote areas



Small and medium-sized livestock enterprises frequently lack the financial resources to pay for veterinary treatment, which reduces demand and makes it difficult for veterinary clinics to stay profitable. The low demand for veterinary services shows that it is difficult or impossible for rural veterinarians to earn a living owing to the volume of business.

Thus, professionals hesitate to purchase or develop new enterprises in these industries. The scarcity of veterinarians from the aforementioned factors prominently in remote regions, will limit the market's growth as there will be no proper diagnosis or treatment for issues like anxiety.



