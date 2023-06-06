Global Hands-Free Faucet Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness Regarding Hygiene and Cleanliness Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hands-Free Faucet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End User, Type, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hands-Free Faucet Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Bathroom manual faucet handles are the perfect place for germs to flourish. After washing hands, touching faucet handles merely serves to reinfect them, negating the majority of the advantages of cleaning in the first place. Using active infrared sensor technology, a hands-free faucet lets the user turn on the water flow without touching it. Instead, it just requires positioning the hand of the user in front of the sensor, and the water will stop when they remove their hand.



Many touchless faucets include a sophisticated design that fits any basin, sink, or toilet, from traditional to modern. Hands-free faucets can reduce the spread of germs and provide clean water with a simple hand swipe. These faucets allow washing hands and remove bacteria from raw meat while cleaning.

A touchless faucet is a straightforward technology in the kitchen or bathroom. Still, its inner workings require regular maintenance to maintain good working conditions.



A hands-free faucet's sensor cannot recognize actual motion but instead detects the presence of an object, be it a stack of dirty dishes or a hand swipe. In a hands-free faucet, the sensor is often located near the lip or base of the spout. This makes detecting the presence of hands or an object underneath the spout simpler without being hindered by arms or big things in the sensor's field of view.



The sensors use a tiny infrared light positioned close to an infrared detector. When the infrared light is a few inches from the faucet, it bounces off the skin, and the signal opens the valve on the faucet. Furthermore, touchless faucets with an ultrasonic field sensor are available in which the valve opens when hands or other objects enter the restricted area surrounding the faucet.



Rising need for water conservation achieved by smart technologies like hands-free faucets



The most important method for managing and planning water use in the coming decades is becoming increasingly popular. Water conservation in urban areas of the developed world has somewhat succeeded in reducing usage. And it is anticipated that the installation of hands-free faucets in public restrooms, airports, trains, hotels, and other locations will expand due to strict government rules and water conservation policies. Hence, their ability to save water, combined with the rising water conservation requirement, is expected to boost the market growth.



The rising awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness



Products related to personal hygiene are expanding due to the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness. Other factors increasing the demand for these products are the likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increased disposable income, and a rising willingness to pay for these products. Also, rising economies' growth prospects create the profitable potential for market expansion. Hence, the rising demand for hygiene-based products like hands-free faucets will increase, driving the market growth.



The disadvantages of the hands-free faucet compared to traditional faucets



Compared to a manual faucet, a touchless kitchen faucet may require more work to adjust the water flow or temperature. Because these faucets depend on a sensor to turn them on, and since the sensor needs the power to function if there is a loss of electricity, the faucet will not function. These faucets are not ideal if one lives in a region where power outages are often. Hence, the market growth for the hands-free faucet is expected to be hampered in the projected period.

