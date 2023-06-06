Physician Offers Lessons About Dementia From One Caregiver To Another

Charleston, SC, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caring for a loved one with dementia is not easy. But with the right guidance and self-care, you can find joy.

Dr. Susan Wilson Krechel shares pearls of wisdom to ease the burden of caring for a loved one with dementia in her newest nonfiction title, The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide. Basing her guide on the eleven years she spent as a caregiver to her beloved husband after he was diagnosed with dementia, Dr. Krechel offers tips on how to deal with the emotional turmoil of inevitable conflicts and how to make self-care a priority.

“It is designed to lighten the burden and help you find ways to bring a measure of joy to your loved one—as well as to yourself,” said Dr. Krechel. “[It] is designed to be uplifting, easing the burden of Dementia care.”

Perfect for current, past, and future caregivers to those with Dementia and other memory loss illnesses, The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide combines Dr. Krechel’s experience in caring with her deep understanding of the disease process for a truly unique, comprehensive, and supportive guide.

The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Susan Wilson Krechel is the author of How to Navigate the Minefield that is Dementia with Your Loved One and Anesthesia and the Geriatric Patient. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and she spent her career working as an anesthesiologist, specializing in the extremes of age. She resides in San Diego with her standard poodle, BB. Her life has gone full circle as she now lives near childhood friends and their families, including her goddaughter, Anna.

