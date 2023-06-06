Sift Expands Global Partner Program, Accelerating Digital Trust & Safety Delivery to New Customers and Regions

AMSTERDAM, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced a significant expansion of its worldwide partner program at Money20/20 Europe. The Sift Partner Program extends Sift’s fraud prevention platform to a network of businesses worldwide, and across key industry verticals. The expanded program supports business models and partner success across multiple partner types, including Solutions Partners, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Payment Orchestration Platforms, and Managed Services Providers (MSPs), in addition to Technology integration partners via the Sift Connect library of open APIs.



The Sift Partner Program is purpose-built to remove the complexity often faced by partners delivering digital risk solutions to customers—from partner-led solutions that leverage Sift technology, to embedded offerings that are enriched with Sift data and insights. Additional partner benefits include:

Partner training, enablement, and certification delivered through an engaging partner portal experience;

Access to Sifters , Sift’s rapidly growing global customer and partner community;

Featuring already-established relationships with industry leaders Checkout.com, Jumio, Primer, and others, the new Sift Partner Program benefits from proven operations and outcomes. Building on an existing foundation of successful partnerships, the program prioritizes partner enablement to accelerate the time to success and time to revenue for new partners joining the program.

“Operating a digital business while managing risk has become increasingly complex and more costly than ever,” said Dave Scholtz, SVP of Global Partnerships at Sift. “The expanded Sift Partner Program puts the critical technology needed to fight fraud into the hands of the partner community who are delivering innovative customer solutions. By focusing on simplicity, flexibility, and enablement, our partners can join forces with Sift to help their customers achieve profitable growth.”

Sift’s market-leading, machine learning platform for fraud and risk decisioning provides digital businesses with faster review times, higher conversion rates, and improved decision accuracy—simultaneously reducing risk and protecting revenue.

“Our customers have a clear need for a solution that allows them to scale their risk decisioning efforts, and they naturally seek our counsel on the best path forward,” said Gabriel Le Roux, Co-founder of Primer, a no-code automation platform for payments and commerce. “Working with Sift has been a fluid and straightforward process. The fraud decisioning capabilities found in the platform—in combination with our own—have allowed us to provide more sophisticated, end-to-end payments and commerce journeys to our merchants.”

Learn more about the expanded Sift Partner Program here .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Victor White

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

press@sift.com