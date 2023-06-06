New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automobile Insurance Carriers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464132/?utm_source=GNW

The global automobile insurance carriers market is expected to grow from $809.04 billion in 2022 to $865.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automobile insurance carriers market is expected to reach $1,157.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The automobile insurance carrier market includes revenues earned by entities by providing auto insurance online, in person, or by phone.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



An automobile insurance carrier refers to a company that provides insurance coverage for automobiles. It handles processes related to claims and may help set up payments on behalf of the carrier through an insurance agent employed by it.



North America was the largest region in the automobile insurance carriers market in 2022. The regions covered in the automobile insurance carriers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main coverages involved in automobile insurance carrier are third-party liability coverage and collision or comprehensive or other optional coverages.Third-party refers to any person other than the contracting parties to the insurance policy.



The vehicles involved are light commercial vehicles (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) or trucks and buses. The automobile insurance is distributed through insurance agents, direct response, banks, and other distribution channels.



The rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive insurance carrier market going forward.A traffic or road accident is defined as an unpleasant event that can causes injury, damage, or death unexpectedly.



Automotive insurance companies, through their insurance policies, safeguard customers financially when their automobiles get damaged in an accident or a mishap by paying compensation.Therefore, the rise in the number of accidents is driving the growth of the automotive insurance carrier market.



For instance, in December 2022, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a ministry of the Government of India, the number of traffic accidents in India increased by 12.6%, from 366,138 in 2020 to 412,432 in 2021. Furthermore, in May 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a transportation agency of the U.S. federal government, around 42,915 people died in accidents in 2021, a 10.5% increase from 38,824 fatalities in 2020. Therefore, the rise in the number of accidents is driving the demand for the automotive insurance carriers market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the automotive insurance carriers market.Companies operating in the automotive insurance carriers market are adopting innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, New India Assurance (NIA), an India-based general insurance company, launched the "Pay as You Drive" (PAYD) policy.PAYD policy has the provision of saving money through discounts on renewal premiums, provided the vehicle runs within the specified kilometers.



In addition, if the vehicle has been driven beyond the threshold limit, the coverage will continue for the policy’s remaining duration.



In January 2021, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, a US-based insurance company, acquired Gainsco for $400 million.Through this acquisition, both companies aimed to become the best nationwide non-standard personal auto insurer in the industry.



Gainsco, is a US-based auto insurance company that sells its insurance brand, Gainsco Auto Insurance, through independent retail agents in the USA.



The countries covered in the automobile insurance carriers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



