Icelandair: Traffic Data May 2023

In May 2023, Icelandair’s passengers were 366 thousand, compared to 316 thousand in May last year, an increase of 16%. Capacity in May was 11% higher than last year.

Passengers on international flights were 343 thousand, compared to 291 thousand in May 2022, an increase of 18%. Thereof 41% were travelling to Iceland, 16% from Iceland and 42% were via passengers. On-time performance on international flights was 75%. On-time performance in May was impacted by unusual weather disruptions in Iceland. The load factor on international flights was 80.7%, an increase of 6.6 ppt year-on-year.

Passengers on domestic flights were 23 thousand, compared to 26 thousand in May last year. The load factor on domestic flights was 76.6% and on-time performance was 85%, improving significantly year on year. Capacity in the domestic network decreased between years in May, mainly due to weather related disruptions.

Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 34% driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of two wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 26%.

Route Network May 23 May 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 366,129 316,499 16% 1,326,291 980,391 35% Load Factor 80.7% 74.2% 6.5 ppt 79.8% 71.5% 8.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,350.1 1,217.1 11% 4,714.2 3,782.7 25% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,089.4 902.5 21% 3,761.5 2,705.7 39% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS May 23 May 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 141,051 115,298 22% 532,986 413,040 29% From market (passengers) 56,192 51,023 10% 246,231 190,282 29% Via market (passengers) 145,777 124,203 17% 438,770 277,538 58% Number of Passengers 343,020 290,524 18% 1,217,986 880,860 38% Load Factor 80.7% 74.1% 6.6 ppt 79.8% 71.5% 8.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,341.4 1,207.7 11% 4,673.2 3,747.4 25% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,082.7 895.0 21% 3,730.1 2,677.6 39% Stage length (KM) 3,156 3,108 2% 3,028 3,051 -1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 74.7% 79.7% -5.1 ppt 76.7% 77.3% -0.5 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS May 23 May 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 23,109 25,975 -11% 108,304 99,531 9% Load Factor 76.6% 79.9% -3.3 ppt 76.3% 79.8% -3.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 8.8 9.4 -6% 41.1 35.2 17% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 85% 79% 6.4 ppt 84% 71% 13.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing May 23 May 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,349 1,072 26% 6,274 5,733 9% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 15,533 11,564 34% 73,502 58,854 25% CO2 EMISSIONS May 23 May 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 88,751 85,227 4% 338,211 282,621 20% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.76 0.81 -6% 0.77 0.85 -9%



