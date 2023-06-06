New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stouts And Porters Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464131/?utm_source=GNW

The global stouts & porters market is expected to grow from $8.92 billion in 2022 to $9.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The stouts & porters market is expected to reach $12.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The stouts and porters market consists of sales of beers, craft beers, and dark beers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Stouts refer to beers that are fairly strong, highly roasted, and bitter, made from very dark malts that have been extensively roasted or kilned whereas dark beers with a complex and flavorful dark malt character that are derived from malted barley are known as porters.



Europe was the largest region in the stouts & porters market in 2022. The regions covered in the stouts & porters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main ingredients of stouts and porters are unmalted, roasted barley, and malted barley.Unmalted is where a grain has not been converted into malt.



Stouts use unmalted, roasted barley and malted barley for production.It is packed in cans and bottles, available in premium and regular categories.



These are distributed by on-trade and off-trade channels.



The growing demand for craft beer is expected to propel the growth of the stouts and porters market going forward.Craft beer refers to the beer brewed by breweries that are independently owned, which are not part of large corporation.



The unique flavor profile, the popularity of the craft beer movement, a willingness to experiment with new beer styles, and a desire for more natural and authentic products are driving the growth of stouts and porters market. For instance, according to the California Craft Brewers Association, a US-based non-profit trade association, in 2021, craft breweries contributed $9.03 billion to the California state’s economy. Additionally, in 2020, 3.35 million barrels of beers were produced by craft breweries. Therefore, the growing demand for craft beer is driving the growth of the stouts and porters market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the stouts and porters market.Companies operating in the stouts and porters market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Pubinno, a US-based technology company, started utilizing taps with artificial intelligence to improve a variety of aspects of the beer dispensing process. By using artificial intelligence, it reduces waste and preserves the brewery’s beer quality.



In September 2020, Anheuser-Busch InBev, a Belgium-based drink and brewing company completed the acquisition of Craft Brew Alliance. This acquisition includes Anheuser-Busch InBev purchasing remaining 68.8% of Craft Brew Alliance for $220 million. The acquisition expands the portfolio and business opportunities for Anheuser-Busch InBev. Craft Brew Alliance is a US-based beer brewing company.



The countries covered in the stouts & porters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



