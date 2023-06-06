Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Commercial Satellite Imaging Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $3.8 billion in 2022 to $4.3 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. Further, the market will reach $6.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 10%. North America held the largest commercial satellite imaging market share in 2022.



One of the driving factors for the growth of the commercial satellite imaging industry is the increasing concerns related to national security. National security threats can arise from various sources such as foreign governments, terrorist organizations, and cyber-attacks on government agencies. In this context, satellite imaging data plays a vital role in preventing cyber-attacks by providing valuable information for network monitoring, geolocation, early warning systems, and response efforts.

Major commercial satellite imaging companies are Blacksky Global LLC, European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH, ImageSat International N.V. (iSi), Galileo Group Inc., Skylab Analytics, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri), MDA Ltd, and Trimble Navigation Limited.

Technological advancements are the key trend in the commercial satellite imaging market. Major companies operating in this sector are continuously introducing innovative satellite imaging products and solutions to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, Maxar Technologies Inc. launched 15 cm HD in 2020, a high-definition imagery offering that enhances pixel count using an optimized mathematical model. This advancement enables superior visual output, clearer features, and improved information extraction capabilities. Additionally, in December 2021, Planet Labs PBC acquired VanderSat, a Netherlands-based provider of satellite data focused on agriculture. This acquisition enhances Planet Labs PBC's position in the agriculture market.

The global commercial satellite imaging market is segmented as-

1) By Technology: Optical, Radar

2) By Application: Geospatial Data Acquisition And Mapping, Natural Resource Management, Surveillance And Security, Conservation And Research, Disaster Management, Defence And Intelligence

3) By End User: Government, Military And Defense, Forestry And Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering And Archaeology, Transportation And Logistics, Other End Users

The commercial satellite imaging market report serves as a valuable resource that not only presents a holistic view of the global market but also emphasizes the significance of satellite imaging in national security, technological advancements, and regional market dynamics. The report presents findings and recommendations that are instrumental in shaping the growth of your business in this industry.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the commercial satellite imaging market size, commercial satellite imaging market segments, commercial satellite imaging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

