Rail Road Construction Global Market Report 2023

The global rail road construction market is expected to grow from $202.70 billion in 2022 to $222.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rail road construction market is expected to reach $272.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The rail road construction market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing and laying ballast beds, steel rail, railway fish plates, rail clips, and railroad tie plates.The market include new construction, additions, alternations, and repairs.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Railroad construction includes track laying and ballasting, which includes putting the railway sleepers and tracks down on the track bed. It involves grading, drainage, placing of rails, crossties, and ballast.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rail road construction market in 2022. The regions covered in the rail road construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main train types for rail road construction include metro, light rail, bullet train, and high-speed rail (HSR).Metro trains are a form of interurban transportation that travels between urban settlements or the cities that make up a metropolitan area.



The various construction types involved are new construction and renovation, which are used in urban and rural applications.



The growing demand for rail freight transport is expected to propel the growth of the rail road construction market going forward.Rail freight is the movement of commodities on trains by rail, as opposed to air, ocean, or road transit which allows a larger volume of cargo to be delivered over longer distances.



The growth in railroad freight can boost railroad construction as more number of trains will be needed to increase rail freight transport. For instance, according to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union (EU), rail freight transport in the EU increased in 2021 by 8.7% compared to 2020. Therefore, the growing demand for rail freight transport is driving the growth of the rail road construction market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the rail road construction market.Major companies operating in the rail road construction market are developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Pandrol, a France-based rail technology company launched a new line of rail-cutting discs to address the ongoing difficulties that rail maintenance personnel encounter when cutting rail tracks.The new line of Pandrol rail-cutting discs have been created to increase rail-cutting productivity while lowering maintenance costs, enhancing safety, and minimizing environmental effects by producing less scrap.



The new solution can be used during the rail road repair or alterations.



In August 2022, RailWorks Corp, a US-based construction and maintenance rail contractor acquired H&H Engineering Construction, Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will strengthen RailWorks Corp’s capacity to provide clients with greater service.



H&H Engineering Construction, Inc is a US-based contractor for rail maintenance and a construction company providing services for transit, ports, freight railroads, and industrial firms.



The countries covered in the rail road construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rail road construction market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rail road construction market statistics, including rail road construction industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with rail road construction market share, detailed rail road construction market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rail road construction industry. This rail road construction market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

