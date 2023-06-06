Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

St Helier, JERSEY

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

6 June 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 6 June 2023 of the following transaction by Mr Phair, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Michael Phair
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 		Non-Executive Director of the Company
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 		Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
b)

 		LEI

 		2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 		 

Redeemable Participating Preference Shares



ISIN GB00B15PV034
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase
c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s) Volume(s)
£ 1.085

20,000

d)

 		Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 		 



20,000 @ £1.085

 

£21,700.00
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 		6 June 2023
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 		London Stock Exchange XLON

Following this transaction, Mr Phair holds 70,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.07% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:

Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT